Canary blues

I need to ferret something out

I've been too mousy of late

Wearing a clothespin on my nose

To avoid smelling a rat

But that's no way to live

Hiding my head full of dreaming

Like the ostrich

I'm sick of living with weasels

Or living as far away from them as possible

But I should have realized

They would send a mole

To listen in on my inner thoughts

Studying my fantasies of their demise

I never threw a molotov cocktail

Except in my dreams

In my conscious life I'm more like a chicken

I walk around staring at the world

co*k-eyed Bird-brained

Scratching for any little morsel of hope

Parroting the latest

Bullshit and adding to it

But where is my horse-sense?

My mother called it gumption

I don't need a strategy or a map

I just need to get this damn saddle off my back

I need my mother's gumption

And head for where the deer and the antelope play

Get out of snake city

Where no matter what the label says

Every can in the grocery aisle is a can of worms

I think I'm hearing the swan song

Of the two-party system

The stock market is doing great by the way

But is this Dow Jones or Jonestown?

I think I'm binaried out

I think I shot myself in a duel

Or my shadow shot me

I refuse to be the canary

In this failed experiment of trickle down

I got tired of holding my cup out

So I just left it sitting in the cave

But no matter where I go

I am haunted by the plunk. . .plunk. . .plunk

Have you experienced that

Recurrent waking dream yet

Where you wake in a sweat

And all you can remember is

Perching in a cage

That is hanging by a thread

In a vertical tunnel and smelling gas

And thinking Wow I was a canary

That's about as far as you can get

From a flying dream

Everyone wants a flying dream

Everyone wants to fly

Maybe someday

On some distant golden morning

After we have

Convinced the universe

That we want to be here

After we have convinced ourselves