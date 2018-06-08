Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Canadian News Fabricators regarding the So-called "Syrian Opposition"

Canadian government News Fabricators would have us believe that the so-called "Syrian opposition" and its "peace negotiations" will benefit from a continued growth in the participation of Syrian women in the peace process. The picture below projects perceptions of equal rights, humanitarianism, peace and justice. It shouts that we are the good guys and our "interventions", and "destabilizations" are altruistic. The Canadian flags in the background add just the right touch. It's a civilizing mission that we have been called upon to perform, and we shoulder the burden with pride.

The White Helmets -- al Qaeda auxiliaries -- are also sharing the burden, and they too are being fortified with the addition of increasing numbers of women actresses1.

Given that the West's proxy "opposition" are misogynist, [most of whom are Al Qaeda affiliated] sectarian terrorists, one would think that the equal rights/affirmative action card would be a hard sell. Not so.

Demonization of Assad and His Government. Syrians living in Syria know that President Assad is not a "Monster"

Canadians swallow the lies willingly.

Canadians are not interested in the fact that the legitimate, democratic, hugely popular, secular Syrian government is especially strong because of its pluralism, and the strong representation of women in powerful positions.

Presumably Canadians are not interested, either, in the fact that Asma al-Assad, President al- Assad's wife, is a role model for women in Syria and beyond.

Canadian News Fabricators, needless to say, have successfully obliterated the "opposition" reality from broad-based Canadian perceptions:

Syria will win this war, and when she does, histories will be written.

If a true history is ever written, the criminality of the West, and the historical illiteracy of Western populations, will emerge for the world to see. The Canadian government will be front and center in the Parade of Shame.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Note

1. David Macilwain, "Protecting Syria from the Women of Idlib." American Herald Tribune. 5 June, 2018. (https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/syria-crisis/2288-women-of-idlib.html) Accessed 5 June, 2018.

 

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

