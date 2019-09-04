 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/4/19

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Defends Oppressors, Victimizes the Oppressed

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Republished from Dimitri Lascaris.org


(Image by dimitrilascaris.org)   Details   DMCA

[See Previous Article: "Trudeau Government Allows Wines Produced in Israel's Illegal West Bank Settlements to be Fraudulently Labelled"]

***

As I previously reported, Canada's Federal Court ruled in July 2019 that "product of Israel" labels on wines produced in Israel's West Bank settlements are "false, misleading and deceptive."

The basis of the Court's ruling was simple and unassailable: the international community including Canada's own government agrees that the West Bank is not part of Israel. As the Court was advised, the West Bank is not part of Israel even under Israel's own domestic laws.

Quite apart from these considerations, the settlements violate the Fourth Geneva Convention and constitute a war crime.

As a high contracting party of the Fourth Geneva Convention, Canada has an obligation to ensure Israel's respect for its provisions. By allowing settlement producers to misrepresent that their wines are "product of Israel," the Trudeau government has facilitated Israel's theft of Palestinian land and has flouted its obligations under international law.

Now, in a remarkable and perverse turn of events, Canadian authorities are using the Federal Court's decision to victimize oppressed Palestinians.

Earlier this year, Palestine Just Trade Incorporated (PJTI), a Canadian corporation for which I am legal counsel, arranged for delivery into Canada of certain wines and beers produced in the West Bank by Taybeh Brewing Company. Taybeh is based in Ramallah in the West Bank, which is formally under the control of the Palestinian Authority. None of Taybeh's products are produced in Israel's illegal settlements. Its products are labelled as "Product of Palestine."

Virtually the entire international community including Canada's government regards the West Bank as occupied Palestinian territory. Moreover, the vast majority of states representing the vast majority of the human population have recognized Palestine as a state. Canada's government has not done so, but by repeatedly endorsing the two-state solution, Canada's government has purported for decades to support the eventual creation of a Palestinian state.

Earlier this year, with the approval of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), PJTI imported into Canada Taybeh products bearing "Product of Palestine" labels for sale in LCBO stores and through private orders, but before the LCBO began offering the Taybeh products for sale, and before PJTI began delivery of Taybeh products to those who had made private orders, two LCBO official's informed Taybeh that the products had been placed on hold due to the Federal's Court's decision:


(Image by dimitrilascaris.org)   Details   DMCA


(Image by dimitrilascaris.org)   Details   DMCA

The LCBO's hold on Taybeh products is indefensible for at least three reasons.

First, before the Federal Court rendered its decision in July 2019, the LCBO approved the "Product of Palestine" labels affixed to the imported Taybeh products, as is clear from this LCBO certificate. The LCBO delivered this certificate to PJTI prior to the Federal Court's decision. Section 3 of the certificate states "Country of Origin Declaration: No problem identified," while section 7 of the certificate states "Label Review Results - Result: No problem identified."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dimitri Lascaris Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Dimitri Lascaris is a lawyer, journalist and activist.

After graduating from the University of Toronto Faculty of Law in 1991, Dimitri began his legal career at the Wall Street law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell, first working from (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Speech-Police" Block Yves Engler and Me From Attending A Speech By Justin Trudeau

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 