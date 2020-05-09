Canadian Anti-lockdown Rally Saturday

A group, calling itself Winnipeg Aware is holding a "Rally for Freedom and Human Rights" near the steps of the Manitoba Legislative Building at the stately building at Broadway and Memorial Boulevard at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9.

The rally will be peaceful and participants are encouraged to follow "social-distancing" rules but intends to send a pointed message that the shutdown of many services, businesses, activities and public spaces across Manitoba and the rest of the country owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is more harmful to human health than the novel coronavirus.

