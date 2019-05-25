 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/25/19

Canada's meddling in Venezuela: the case of Ben Rowswell

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 513573
Message Yves Engler
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -

Pro-Maduro rally. The mass media internationally, which has been paying a lot of attention to Venezuela and had correspondents in Caracas at the time, was unanimous in its silencing of this demonstration. Here's my account.
Pro-Maduro rally. The mass media internationally, which has been paying a lot of attention to Venezuela and had correspondents in Caracas at the time, was unanimous in its silencing of this demonstration. Here's my account.
(Image by Hands Off Venezuela org)   Details   DMCA

Why does the dominant media pay so much attention to Russian "meddling" in other countries, but little to Canada's longstanding interference in the political affairs of nations thousands of kilometres from our borders?

- Advertisement -

The case of Ben Rowswell illustrates the double standard well.

The current Canadian International Council President has been the leading non-governmental advocate of Ottawa's quest to overthrow Venezuela's government. In dozens of interviews, op-eds, tweets and ongoing speaking tour the former ambassador has put a liberal gloss on four months of naked imperialism. But, Rowswell has been involved in efforts to oust Nicolas Maduro since 2014 despite repeatedly claiming the president's violation of the constitution two years ago provoked Ottawa's recent campaign.

A March 2014 Venezuela Analysis story suggested the early adopter of digital communications was dispatched to Caracas in the hopes of boosting opposition to a government weakened by an economic downturn, the death of its leader and violent protests. Titled "New Ambassador Modernizes Canada's Hidden Agenda in Venezuela", the story pointed out that Rowswell immediately set up a new embassy Twitter account, soon followed by another titled SeHablaDDHH (Let's Talk Human Rights), to rally "the angry middle classes on Twitter." The article noted that "Rowswell is the best man to encourage such a 'democratic' counterrevolution, given his pedigree" in digital and hotspot diplomacy. According to a March 2014 Embassy story titled "Canada dispatches digital diplomacy devotee to Caracas", just before the Venezuela assignment "Ottawa's top digital diplomat " helped to establish a communications platform for Iranians and Iranian emigrants to communicate with each other, and occasionally the Canadian government, beyond the reach of that country's censors." Previously, Rowswell was charge' d'affaires in Iraq after the 2003 US invasion and headed the NATO Provincial Reconstruction Team in Kandahar during the war there. An international strategy advisor in the Privy Council Office during Stephen Harper and Jean Chre'tien's tenure, Rowswell created Global Affairs Canada' Democracy Unit. Rowswell also worked with the Washington based Center for Strategic and International Studies, whose board of trustees includes Henry Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski, and the National Democratic Institute, which is part of the US National Endowment for Democracy that performs work the CIA previously did covertly.

- Advertisement -

Believing he was sent to conspire with the opposition, Caracas refused to confirm Rowswell's appointment as ambassador. Former vice president and foreign minister Jose' Vicente Rangel twice accused Rowswell of seeking to overthrow the government. On a July 2014 episode of his weekly television program Jose' Vicente Hoy Rangel said, "the Embassy of Canada appears more and more involved in weird activities against the Venezuelan constitutional government." The former Vice President claimed Canada's diplomatic mission helped more than two dozen individuals of an "important intelligence organization" enter the country. Three months later Rangel accused Canadian officials of trying to destabilize the country by making unfounded claims Maduro supported drug trafficking and gave passports to terrorists.

In early 2015 then president of the National Assembly (not to be confused with Venezuela's president) Diosdado Cabello accused the Canadian embassy of complicity in a failed coup. According to Cabello, an RCMP official attached to the embassy, Nancy Birbeck, visited an airport in Valencia with a member of the UK diplomatic corps to investigate its capabilities as part of the plot.

The president of the National Assembly also criticized Rowswell for presenting a human rights award to anti-government groups. Cabello said the ambassador "offered these distinctions to people of proven conspiratorial activity and who violate the fundamental rights to life of all Venezuelans." At the embassy during the award ceremony were the lawyers and wife (Lilian Tintori) of Leopoldo López who endorsed the military's 2002 coup against President Hugo Chavez and was convicted of inciting violence during the 2014 "guarimbas" protests that sought to oust Maduro. Forty-three Venezuelans died, hundreds were hurt and a great deal of property was damaged during the "guarimbas" protests. Lopez was a key organizer of the recent plan to anoint Juan Guaidó interim president and Tintori met Donald Trump and other international officials, including the prime minister and many others in Ottawa, to build international support for the recent coup efforts.

Rowswell appears to have had significant contact with López and Guaidó's Voluntad Popular party. He was photographed with Voluntad Popular's leader in Yaracuy state, Gabriel Gallo, at the embassy's 2017 human rights award ceremony. Gallo was a coordinator of NGO Foro Penal, which was runner-up for the embassy's 2015 Human Rights Award. (The runner-up for the 2012 award, Tamara Adria'n represents Voluntad Popular in the national assembly.)

The embassy's "Human Rights Prize" is co-sponsored with the Centro para la Paz y los Derechos Humanos. The director of that organization, Raúl Herrera, repeatedly denounced the Venezuelan government, saying, "the Venezuelan state systematically and repeatedly violates the Human Rights of Venezuelans."

The "Human Rights Prize" is designed to amplify and bestow legitimacy on anti-government voices. The winner gets a "tour of several cities in Venezuela to share his or her experiences with other organizations promoting of human rights" and a trip to Canada to meet with "human rights authorities and organizations." They generally present to Canadian Parliamentary Committees and garner media attention. The Venezuelan NGOs most quoted in the Canadian media in recent months criticizing the country's human rights situation Provea, Foro Penal, CODEVIDA, Observatorio Venezolano de la Conflictividad, Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones, etc. have been formally recognized by the Canadian embassy.

- Advertisement -

During Rowswell's tenure at the embassy Canada financed NGOs with the expressed objective of embarrassing the government internationally. According to the government's response to a July 2017 Standing Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade report on Venezuela, "CFLI [Canadian Funding to Local Initiatives] programming includes support for a local NGO documenting the risks to journalists and freedom of expression in Venezuela, in order to provide important statistical evidence to the national and international community on the worsening condition of basic freedoms in the country." Another CFLI initiative funded during Rowswell's tenure in Caracas "enabled Venezuelan citizens to anonymously register and denounce corruption abuses by government officials and police through a mobile phone application."

Just after resigning as ambassador, Rowswell told the Ottawa Citizen: "We established quite a significant internet presence inside Venezuela, so that we could then engage tens of thousands of Venezuelan citizens in a conversation on human rights. We became one of the most vocal embassies in speaking out on human rights issues and encouraging Venezuelans to speak out."

Can you imagine the hue and cry if a Venezuelan ambassador said something similar about Canada? In recent months there have been a number of parliamentary committee and intelligence reports about Russian interference in Canada based on far less. Last month Justin Trudeau claimed, "countries like Russia are behind a lot of the divisive campaigns " that have turned our politics even more divisive and more anger-filled than they have been in the past." That statement is 100 times more relevant to Canada/Rowswell's interference in Venezuela than Russia's role here.

Recently Rowswell has been speaking across the country on "How Democracy Dies: Lessons from Venezuela and the U.S."

I wonder if the talk includes any discussion of Canadian diplomats deployed to interfere in other country's political affairs?

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Yves Engler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Yves Engler is a Montre'al-based activist and author. He has published ten books.  His newest one is Left, Right: Marching to the Beat of Imperial Canada.  Some of his other best-selling books include The Black Book of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trudeau Continues Push to Overthrow Venezuela's Government

Is Canada's Minister of Defence an Arms Pusher?

Exoneration of Poundmaker great, but also draw links to Canadian colonial military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 46 fans, 73 articles, 308 quicklinks, 3293 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

It is about time we start learning more about our neighbor to the north. Canadians have had us fooled with their "politeness" and "peacekeepers" for a long time.


As Yves Engler says in his books, to paraphrase; 'The US uses the big stick in Latin America, and then Canada comes along with the billy club'.


Canadian mining companies have been exploiting Latin America for decades; destroying their environment, displacing Native Americans, and ruthlessly committing human rights violation, with impunity.


Do you think all the gold in Venezuela has anything to do with their desire to give Venezuelans "democracy"?


ditto USA and Venezuela's oil.


Why does the US and Canada concern itself with Venezuelan democracy? Why not Honduras, Colombia, or Brazil, where the most popular candidate Lula is in prison.

Submitted on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 6:41:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 