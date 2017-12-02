Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Canada's Unraveling Web of Deceit. Terrorism and War Propaganda

From flickr.com: It makes sense if your enemy is your asset. {MID-202687}
It makes sense if your .enemy. is your .asset..
(Image by Mel_DJ)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Now that Syria and its allies in the Axis of Resistance have done the world a favour by destroying most of the West's terror proxies in Syria, the Canadian narrative is falling apart.

In 2016, Prime Minister Trudeau described the terrorists in this manner:

"The so-called Islamic State are terrorists, criminals, thugs, murderers of innocents and children and there's a lot of labels for them."[1]

He was right that there are a lot of labels for them. But some labels have been conspicuously absent from the Canadian narrative, and these are the most accurate of all: "proxies", "assets", "strategic assets", "allies".

These "criminals, thugs, and murderers" are also Canada's proxies in the Middle East and beyond, and the Canadian government needs to take ownership for its criminality.

Canada's Public Safety Minister, Ralph Goodale, for his part, recently claimed that chances for rehabilitating these people are "pretty remote", and that pursuing charges against these people is "difficult".[2]

Conspicuously absent from Goodale's explanation of why it is difficult to prosecute these individuals is the previously mentioned stumbling block. If the terrorists are Canada's assets, as they are, then prosecuting them would necessarily reveal the government's guilt.

Consider the case of Swedish national Bherlin Gildo.[3] In 2015, Gildo's terror trial in the U.K. collapsed because the British intelligence agency M16 was supporting the same terrorists that Gildo was reportedly fighting for.

The Canadian government's web of criminal war propaganda is unraveling at the seams. If the press was free, and not an appendage of the government's criminal apparatus of deception, more Canadians might be aware of this.

Notes

[1] Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press, "Trudeau: ISIS Just 'Terrorists' And 'Thugs,' Not A State." HuffPost, 29 March, 2016.(http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2016/03/29/trudeau-isis-terrorists-calgary-interview_n_9568642.html) Accessed 27 November, 2017.

[2] Rachel Aiello, Ottawa News Bureau Online Producer,"Chance of reintegrating Canadian ISIS fighters 'pretty remote': Goodale." CTV News, November 26, 2017. (https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/chance-of-reintegrating-canadian-isis-fighters-pretty-remote-goodale-1.3693559) Accessed 27 November, 2017.

[3] Stuart J. Hooper, "Terror Trial Collapses: Suspect Fighting For MI6 SUPPORTED Fighting Group."21st Century Wire, 4 June, 2015. (http://21stcenturywire.com/2015/06/04/terror-trial-collapses-suspect-fighting-for-mi6-supported-group/) Accessed 27 November, 2017.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright Mark Taliano, Global Research, 2017

 

Mark Taliano
Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Mark Taliano

Now that Syria and its allies in the Axis of Resistance have done the world a favour by destroying most of the West's terror proxies in Syria, the Canadian narrative is falling apart.

Paul Repstock

Good article.
My view is that Canada is taking these men at the demand of the US Government. As I've stated many times; I believe that these men are probably American citizens, or atleast American employees whom the US cannot allow to be openly transitioned back into the US. Dropping them into Canada assures their safety and possibly conjugal visits with relatives in the States??
With absolute certainty, I will say that if the US Government did not want these men within walking distance of the United States, then Canada would have been told to not accept them!

