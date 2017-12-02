

It makes sense if your .enemy. is your .asset..

Now that Syria and its allies in the Axis of Resistance have done the world a favour by destroying most of the West's terror proxies in Syria, the Canadian narrative is falling apart.

In 2016, Prime Minister Trudeau described the terrorists in this manner:

"The so-called Islamic State are terrorists, criminals, thugs, murderers of innocents and children and there's a lot of labels for them."[1]

He was right that there are a lot of labels for them. But some labels have been conspicuously absent from the Canadian narrative, and these are the most accurate of all: "proxies", "assets", "strategic assets", "allies".

These "criminals, thugs, and murderers" are also Canada's proxies in the Middle East and beyond, and the Canadian government needs to take ownership for its criminality.

Canada's Public Safety Minister, Ralph Goodale, for his part, recently claimed that chances for rehabilitating these people are "pretty remote", and that pursuing charges against these people is "difficult".[2]

Conspicuously absent from Goodale's explanation of why it is difficult to prosecute these individuals is the previously mentioned stumbling block. If the terrorists are Canada's assets, as they are, then prosecuting them would necessarily reveal the government's guilt.

Consider the case of Swedish national Bherlin Gildo.[3] In 2015, Gildo's terror trial in the U.K. collapsed because the British intelligence agency M16 was supporting the same terrorists that Gildo was reportedly fighting for.

The Canadian government's web of criminal war propaganda is unraveling at the seams. If the press was free, and not an appendage of the government's criminal apparatus of deception, more Canadians might be aware of this.

