The Canadian government has disgraced itself by involving itself in aggressive warfare and by supporting terrorism.

Publicly endorsing illegal regime change operations and falsely demonizing President Assad[1] and the Syrian government create a framework that falsely legitimizes terrorism in Syria. Canada is guilty.

Illegal sanctions against Syria amount to terrorism and create conditions that grow terrorism. Canada is guilty.

Violating Syria airspace in concert with NATO warplanes that are terror bombing Syrian infrastructure is terrorism. Canada is guilty.

Support for the Gulf State monarchies and selling them military hardware amounts to direct support for terrorism. Canada is guilty.

Deceiving Canadians by suggesting that we are alleviating the suffering of Syrians by accepting refugees even as we create the conditions which are the immediate cause of refugees (illegal regime change war) enables terrorism in Syria. Canada is guilty.

Pretending that the Kurdish minority[2] has a right to violate Syrian sovereignty and its territorial integrity amounts to an endorsement of terrorism. Canada is guilty.

Perpetuating the lie that there are "moderate terrorists" in Syria, or that we are fighting terrorism -- even as we support ALL of the terrorists[3] in Syria -- perpetuates the Big Lies about the "War on Terror", "Humanitarian Bombing" and the "Right To Protect". The pretext for all of the post 911 wars have been false, and continue to be false. Canada is guilty.

Canada presents itself as being progressive, as being a nation that supports human rights and seeks peace, yet our foreign policy decisions create and perpetuate war, terrorism, and poverty, on a global scale. In fact we are as guilty as any of the NATO and NATO-aligned nations of committing an overseas holocaust[4], and of perpetuating it.

It isn't just the Canadian government and its agencies of deception though. Canadian citizens also share guilt when they accept the war lies and refuse the truth.

Notes

