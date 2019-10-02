Canada No Safe Haven for Blacks



Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

(Image by Coastal Elite) Details DMCA

Republished from Black Agenda Report More than half of Canada's Black population was born elsewhere, but disproportionate stops by police "can not only end in jail, but deportation and removal," said Robyn Maynard, a Montreal-based writer and activist and author of "Policing Black Lives: State Violence in Canada from Slavery to the Present." Canada has been especially harsh in its treatment of Haitians attempting to enter the country, said Maynard.

Glen Ford Social Media Pages:

Glen Ford is aveteran of Black radio, television, print and Internet news and commentary. He is executive editor of BlackAgendaReport.com and was co-founder of BlackCommentator.com.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)