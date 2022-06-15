 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/15/22

Canada - the not so peaceable kingdom

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Author 5671
Message Jim Miles
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)

Stand on Guard for Whom?
Stand on Guard for Whom?
(Image by Palestine Chronicle)   Details   DMCA

Canada - the not so peaceable kingdom

For a short while, at least as announced by the mainstream media, Canada found itself described as a "peacemaker" among the countries of the world. This was an image promoted abroad and valued domestically as Canadian troops, war materials, and military equipment worked around the world to maintain peace. This necessity for peace, when reviewed critically, came from the reality of the Canadian military forces as an extension of the colonial settler mindset of Great Britain, later adopted to US military supremacy, with a few homegrown initiatives of its own.

Canada is essentially a primary part of the US military empire and operates subordinate to - in most cases - and alongside US military operations in all spheres: actual war fighting, security, interrogation, materials, equipment, research, institutional influences (universities, think tanks - corporate, financial, and political boards of governance) and on. At the same time the mainstream media reports in accordance with US military doctrine to the degree that US operations are presented as a positive force for good in the world - a position Canada always says it aspires to but in actuality never practices.

"Stand on Guard for Whom?"

In his series of many books on Canada's malfeasance domestically and around the world, Yves Engler has covered all these topics, sometimes focussing on relationships with one country (Israel - "Canada and Israel Building Apartheid, 2010), with a region (Africa - "Canada in Africa: 300 years of aid and exploitation", 2015) or focussing on a variety of mostly domestic political topics, although this latter always spills over into British born, US dominated foreign policy.

His most recent work "Stand on Guard for Whom? A People's History of the Canadian Military." (Black Rose Books, Montreal, 2021) brings together all the military elements of Canada's foreign and domestic policies and actions.

Engler starts the work, as it should, with the British conquest of the indigenous people of North America with the British imperial racism and arrogance giving the genocidal directive, "You will do well to try and inoculate the Indians by means of blankets as well as try every other method that can serve to extirpate this execrable race." The genocide was successful from the perspective of the "wealthy and the powerful" in order to "build a capitalist economy. The military was critical for accomplishing these tasks."

From that beginning, the Canadian military forces have performed domestically in support of the government over certain classes of people, workers, labourers, and the ongoing battle with the indigenous people. For foreign affairs Canada supported British imperial objectives around the world, supporting the Boer War, and committing a large number of soldiers to World War I and World War II. After the decline of British military adventurism, Canada willingly became associated with US military practices around the world.

Working with Uncle Sam

All Canadian military activity is operated in liaison with the US military. Naval, air and land forces are all well integrated through NATO, NORAD, NAFTA (for the corporate-financial sector) and other institutional organizations. All wars post WW II involving the US - as most wars do - had the support and participation of Canada to some degree or other with the modern military focussed on NATO and Israel.

Engler describes the not so obvious sectors of Canada's military standing on guard for the US empire. Canadian special forces operate under secrecy and with a lack of political responsibility. International aid, the winning of "hearts and minds", and many different research centers operate in full cooperation with US interests. Chemical and biological weapons have found a testing ground in Canada, all "...veiled in secrecy. The intended harm was so great and the idea so distasteful to most that the work had to be conducted in secret." Canada belongs to the "Five Eyes" group of intelligence gathering agencies - its budget and size are not public information, "little is known about their operations since there is no external oversight."

In all areas, Canada is "Subject to Uncle Sam". That idea is evident throughout the book, but is emphasized in the chapter of the same title. Those who are aware of Canada's foreign policy should also know that both Trudeau and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland have an American first policy when it comes to defining Canada's foreign policy.

Other concerns are also looked at more directly: veterans affairs (or war promotions?), marketing militarism (largest PR machine in Canada), lies and propaganda (in particular with embedded journalism and various corporate-government interactions), and above all a description of Canada's military industrial complex. The latter is a "significant economic force" as with the US, and "Few politicians criticize weapons manufacturing, the harm caused to people elsewhere or the corruption often associated with arms sales."

Solutions to militarization of society

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Jim Miles Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Jim Miles is a Canadian educator and analyst who examines the world through a syncretic lens. His analysis of international and domestic geopolitical ideas and actions incorporates a lifetime of interest in current events, a desire to (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Book Review - The Limits of Power

Canada preps for war with Iran

Beyond Fundamentalism - Book Review

Book Review - Bad Samaritans - Ha-Joon chang

Beyond the tipping point

Dismantle the empire - or face insolvency

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jim Miles

Become a Fan
Author 5671
(Member since Apr 18, 2007), 16 fans, 171 articles, 18 quicklinks, 817 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Yes, "we stand on guard for thee" (from the Canadian anthem) as long as "thee" belongs to the US empire.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022 at 9:52:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 