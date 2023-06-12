 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/12/23

Can You See War?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (141 fans)

The buzzing noise of a drone never ceases. A missile screaming into your house is hard to miss. Gun fire. The door kicked in. These are not subtle gestures. Yet Norman Solomon's new book is called War Made Invisible. What?

Of course, the people whose government is the leading war maker and weapons dealer mostly have nothing to do with war. Most of them are not in the military. Most of them do not work for the weapons business. Most of them cannot name most of the wars currently happening. And most of them do not know that their nation is the leading weapons dealer, base builder, coup instigator, drone killer, and war wager.

The people of the United States do not directly experience the bombings, the destruction, the darkness of electricity gone, the hunger, the homelessness, the poisoned environment, the endless violence and bitterness. War looks a lot like a video game or a movie. And, in fact, most people see a lot more video games and movies than even sanitized news "reports" on wars.

Numerous wars are never "reported on" at all by U.S. corporate media. Congress Members learn of wars, sometimes, only when U.S. troops require funerals. But mercenaries reduce that problem. So do robots. So do proxies.

Of course, there is a war holiday every time you turn around, and sporting events begin with publicly-funded war celebrations before thanking U.S. troops for watching from 175 nations. The whole culture is militarized "" armed to the teeth, guarded and metal detectored, the language of militarism normalized, discarded veterans on the streets and in the prisons. Borders are war zones. But this is all viewed "" if that's even the word "" as normal and inevitable, not as any indication that there is any war underway. In U.S. culture the word "war" most often refers to something unrelated to war "" a war on Christmas, a war on privacy, a war on woke, etc.

Actual wars are waged without public debate, without Congressional debate, without Congressional authorization or awareness. Congress dumps over half of the money it appropriates each year into the war machine, but pays very little attention to what happens to it. In a video last week, a leading progressive Congress Member declared that he supported shipping weapons to Ukraine for a war, but that he did not know the meaning of "Donbas" or "Crimea."

Why should he? Every single Democrat and every single Republican in the U.S. Congress supports the war machine. Why learn the subtleties of a debate that will never be held? Corporate media attention to war is not in proportion to its percentage of discretionary spending. It's usually not there at all, and when it is we'd be better off without it. (There's also no reporting on what percentage of federal spending goes into war, so it's not as if people know and accept that either.)

Ukraine is the special, chosen war. It's in U.S. corporate media. The reporting even includes victims of war in a way that many of us have wished media outlets would report on victims of numerous other wars. But there's nothing on what led to the war, on U.S. government opposition to ending the war, or on the evils of more than one side of the war. The victims are reported on, but not counted. The scale of the senseless destruction is not made clear. The risk of nuclear war is evaded. The notion that war may not be perfectly legal gets a brief mention (finally!) in reference to one side. The idea that cluster bombs, shredding the flesh of little children, may be anything less than pleasant enters the U.S. media as Russia uses them, and departs as the U.S. government proposes to supply them to Ukraine.

Norman Solomon gives us some insights into how this picture-worse-than-blindness is generated, how journalists who step out of line are dealt with, how those who toe the line are rewarded, how whistleblowers are punished, and how spinning is spun. Any mention of people dying in Afghanistan on CNN was required to include a discussion of September 11, 2001, as a complete justification. Wars that are one-sided slaughters of distant people are made invisible by not considering those people to matter. U.S. media consumers think that in U.S. wars the victims are about half made up of U.S. troops. Yet the same people would be outraged by any suggestion that a mass shooter in a U.S. shopping mall had suffered roughly as much as his victims.

Dubya banned U.S. caskets from the airwaves. Biden declared the United States to be at peace. Many might wonder whether it hadn't already been at peace for all the years stretching out between that trouble a longtime back in Iraq and the new appearance of war in the world in Ukraine. But whatever happened in Iraq must not have been George W. Bush's fault, since he's as welcome in government and media circles as Henry Kissinger, and far more welcome than anyone who's opposed any wars. If anyone's been made into a celebrity or even a holiday, like Martin Luther King Jr., they are simply stripped of any antiwar history and presented as more-or-less Santa Claus who once made a cheerful speech about how everything was right in the empire.

The use to which we should put Solomon's book is to understand how war is made invisible and to begin to make it visible. The reason to do so is discernable in all the massive efforts that go into making war invisible. That wouldn't be done if not for a very serious fear "" the fear that if people only saw war they would put an end to it.

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend