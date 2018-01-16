

The Turkish Armed Forces collectively rank as the second-largest standing military force in NATO, after the U.S. Armed Forces, with an estimated strength in 2015 of 639,551 militaries, civilian and paramilitary personnel.

The modern history of the army began with its formation after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. The Turkish military perceived itself as the guardian of Kemalist ideology, the official state ideology, especially of the secular aspects of Kemalism. After becoming a member of NATO on 18 February 1952, Turkey initiated a comprehensive modernization program for its armed forces.

The Turkish Armed Forces committed the crime against humanity but the international community never persecuted Turkish leaders for crime against humanity.

Also, the Turkish Armed Forces murdered millions of people from Kurds, Greek, Assyrian, and others but only Armenian people have recorded the Turkish Armed Forces' crime against humanity. The Armenian Genocide, also known as the Armenian Holocaust, was the Ottoman government's systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenians, mostly citizens within the Ottoman Empire and its successor state, the Republic of Turkey. The starting date is conventionally held to be 24 April 1915, the day that Ottoman authorities rounded up, arrested, and deported 235 to 270 Armenian intellectuals and community leaders from Constantinople (now Istanbul) to the region of Ankara, the majority of whom were eventually murdered.

Since the establishment of the Republic on October 29, 1923, with Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk) as its first president. The government was formed from the Ankara-based revolutionary group, led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and his colleagues. The Turkish Republic of Turkey did continue on with the final days of Ottoman Empire policies toward none_turks in Turkey.

One-third of the Turkey populations are the Caucasian Kurds. They are the original owner of the land before the arrival of Greek, Armenians, Assyrian and others from today India to take over the land of Caucasian people. The Turks came from Mongolia after the Islamic Arab of Africa destroyed the Sassanid Kurdish Empire (224 to 651 AD).

Turks of Mongolia killed millions of people before taking over the land of today Turkey.

Kurdish people in Syria are seeking freedom from Syrian Arabs. The ISIS Islamic Arab Sunni terrorist was planning to exterminate Kurds in Syria. But Kurdish people fought ISIS terrorist for survival. Turkish government helped ISIS terrorist during their war against Kurdish people in Syria. Kurdish people defeated ISIS with the help of the ally under the leadership of the US.

Turkish President Erdogan is not happy to see peaceful region for Kurds in Syria or Iraq while fighting Kurdish people within Turkish border too. The Turkish Armed Forces are attacking few thousand members of the YPG and YPJ Kurdish forces in the 'Afrin-Syria region'. The US government declared that it is helping Kurds from the East of 'Euphrates River' in Syria to Iraq and Turkey borders. It means that it is not going to protect Kurds from west of the 'Euphrates River', 'Afrin-Syria region' are west of the 'Euphrates River'.

Tens of thousands of the Turkish Armed Forces with Islamic Sunni Arab terrorist forces are going to attack YPG and YPJ Kurdish forces in the 'Afrin-Syria region' now.

