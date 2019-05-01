Can We Learn From Sudan?

- Advertisement -



Protesters suspend talks with Sudan's military government Protesters in Sudan have suspended talks with military leaders after they failed to ensure a transfer of power to civilian government. SUBSCRIBE to our ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Sky News) Details DMCA



In Sudan a ruler, essentially a dictator, was ousted after forty years and the military, always a political presence, stepped in. The military said they would run things for a couple of years and then, maybe.......?

The Sudanese people protesting this in the streets are so strong, so smart, so clear and determined to bring change they are insisting en mass that the military will not run their country and want people with technical expertise to run the various agencies of government on their behalf.

- Advertisement -

First the military declared a curfew which the people ignored. Then the military said the people could have a few seats on a governing council. The Sudanese people are telling the military that civilians will govern their nation.

In the United States we have corporations, the hyper-wealthy and a deeply entrenched mysterious cabal absolutely and comprehensively running our economy, our politics, all aspects of our past, present and future. Sudan is insisting on real change, real empowerment of citizens over all. What 'we' do is vote left or vote right, Republican or Democrat, which is allowed by the power hierarchy and nothing changes==this is intended.

Of course we do not just impotently vote in rigged elections, we also listen to each other whine and snivel about the consequences of continuing to just vote left or right in rigged elections while insisting that voting in the next rigged election will be....what?---different!

- Advertisement -

I assure you we will end up with a republican or a democrat and this is a problem. If a democrat then the rhetoric will change but the demands of the ruling cabal will not: continued economic inequality and obscene disparity in wealth, continued support for our sickly bloated military which which may be larger than all others on planet earth combined and continued insistence we believe in the illusion of democracy.

Is there anyone who does not already know this? Are we hypnotized? Do we embrace self delusion and enjoy complaining above gathering a focus for real change, for a better future? Is pointlessly voting left or right the greater comfort? Even if in this now moment we do not know what to do surely acknowledging continuing to do what has not produce democracy or justice and fairness in over 200 years is a good starting point.

We can not move toward the light until and unless we acknowledge the darkness which here is the entirety of our political system which is like a black hole which absorbs democracy and justice and fairness and never releases it.

Don Scotten

scotten6@gmail.com