 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/27/23

Can Ukraine Ever Have Peace and Heal?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Arshad M Khan

Much like Humpty Dumpty, who had a great fall and broke into so many pieces that "All the King's horses and all the King's men couldn't put Humpty together again," no one has been able to put Ukraine back together again.

February 24th marked the first anniversary of the start of the war, and as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted in his address to the General Assembly, he does not want to be standing there again next year marking the second anniversary -- it should be settled through dialogue, and soon, through a satisfactory plan.

In his wake, the deputy leader of the Chinese mission to the UN claimed China did have such a plan. And Vlolodomyr Zelenskyy the Ukraine president has now expressed a desire to meet with the Chinese over it.

In truth, the war has been ongoing since 2014, when pro-Russian rebels, in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donetsk and Luhansk, broke away to declare independence from Ukraine, and to form the peoples' republics of DPR and LPR. Although Russia has recognized them as independent states, the West does not.

More than 14,000 people have died since the fighting erupted there with Russia sending weapons and troops to support the rebels. The troops who did not wear identifying insignia allowed the Russians deniability, and the claim that the men were not soldiers but volunteers who had gone there to support their Russian brethren. The issue is, of course, now moot given the Russian full-scale invasion.

With President Biden urging greater help for Ukraine and the Russian leader hinting at other means (meaning nuclear weapons) at their disposal, the conflict has the frightening possibility of escalation -- a kind of domino effect reminiscent of the start of the First World War, except this time an armageddon given the nuclear weapons in their arsenals.

The Chinese plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, abandoning the cold war mentality (a hit at the US), resolving the humanitarian crisis, reducing strategic risks, protecting civilians and prisoners of war, keeping supply chains stable, promoting post-conflict reconstruction, and of course resuming the peace dialogue.

China was promptly attacked in the West as not being neutral given that it had signed a friendship treaty with Russia and that it had refused to condemn Russia for the invasion in a UN vote. The misplaced logic of the two points did not occur to these critics.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend