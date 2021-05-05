Calmness sets me free -- a sonnet

I'm moderately happy about the way things are going,
That the wars are winding down at least for now.
I'm moderately pleased that it's cold but isn't snowing,
That occasionally I experience the principles of Tao.
I even have it in me to accept the way things are,
Happy to assume that existence is enough:
Coffee in the AM, wine, Netflix, my guitar --
My go-to panaceas when the waves get rough.
Though my father tried to teach me, I never learned to sail.
I think sailing was the Tao for my Dad.
But every time we headed out the wind would fail;
Recalling his disappointment makes me sad.
But ironically, it's the calm, afterall, that sets me free
Especially when I'm out there, like my Dad, on the open sea.