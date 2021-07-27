Calls Grow for Biden to Close Guanta'namo Military Prison as U.S. Sanctions Cuba over Human Rights

See original here

As the United States imposes new Cuba sanctions, citing human rights abuses, we look at the U.S. military prison in Guanta'namo Bay, Cuba, a notorious gulag that President Biden himself has called an "advertisement for creating terror." This month, the first Guanta'namo Bay prisoner to be released under the Biden administration, Abdul Latif Nasser, returned to his home country of Morocco after nearly two decades of being held without charge, even though he was cleared for release in 2016. There are 39 other prisoners still at Guanta'namo, nearly two decades after the start of the U.S. war on terror. To discuss efforts to close the notorious prison and repatriate the remaining detainees, we are joined by Nasser's lawyer Mark Maher of Reprieve and Gary Thompson, lawyer for former Guanta'namo prisoner Ravil Mingazov, who is currently being held in a UAE prison after being released from Guanta'namo in 2017, where he was held without charge for 15 years. "If there was ever a right and just time to be releasing these men, this is the time to do it," says Maher.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The War and Peace Report. I'm Amy Goodman, with Juan Gonza'lez.

As the United States imposes new Cuba sanctions, citing human rights abuses, we turn to look at the U.S. military prison in Guanta'namo Bay, Cuba. This month, the first Guanta'namo prisoner to be released under the Biden administration returned to his home country of Morocco. Fifty-six-year-old Abdul Latif Nasser was imprisoned for nearly two decades without charge and was cleared for release by the U.S. military since 2016. Thirty-nine prisoners remain at Guanta'namo.

This comes as activists gathered last week in front of the Cultural Attache' Office for the United Arab Emirates in Washington, D.C., to protest the planned rendition of former Guanta'namo prisoner Ravil Mingazov back to Russia. He's currently being held in a UAE prison after being released from Guanta'namo in 2017, where he, too, was held without charge for 15 years. Advocates say 17 other former Guanta'namo prisoners are now locked up in the UAE under inhumane conditions. This is Helen Schietinger of Witness Against Torture.

