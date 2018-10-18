 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Calling Cops For Black People -- Including Children

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Roberts       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 10/18/18

Author 7008
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)
- Advertisement -

Recently in Brooklyn, New York, a white woman called the cops on a young, 9-year old Black child who she emphatically claimed had sexually groped her. The outrage was angry and swift with people acting like this was some new phenomenon. So let me be blunt: This is an age-old white people's technique, tried, tested and true. Insecure white people "exercising their rights" and running half-cocked with historically erroneous perceptions of Black people ALWAYS turn to the "protection" of law enforcement for real or perceived "threats" coming from Black people.

Then there is the pervasive myth and delusion of the "big, scary Black man," now extended to include little Black children. Again, let me be blunt because I'm angry that in 2018, after everything, there is this overreach of white privilege that has the potential to be destructive and/or cause tragic consequences by these cruel and unsavory people. And, no, anger, righteous anger, IS a good thing -- it galvanizes people to objective and forces constructive action to correct, right, and adjust a "wrong."

So why do white people persist in calling the police on innocent Black people? White people call the police for Black people for non-existent or sometimes minor offenses because:

1. They know that it works -- every time, all the time

- Advertisement -

2. They want to intimidate Black people

3. In rare cases, some may actually want the police to harm Black people and they believe that by calling them and exaggerating a sometimes-minor incident, this will happen

4. They want Black people to just "go away" (from the neighborhood/public space etc.)

- Advertisement -

That's also true when a white police officer shoots an unarmed Black man, the justifications are usually quite similar: The guy was so large, seemed so strong, appeared so threatening. He had a gun (or knife) and looked and acted "menacing" so the officer feared for his/her life. When it is later revealed that the victim was a young boy or a man who was slight of stature, such statements seem transparently and demonstrably false. But newly published research suggests that, tragically, they may be an accurate account of the police officer's perceptions.

"[White] Americans demonstrated a systematic bias in their perceptions of the physical formidability imposed by Black men," concludes a research team led by psychologist John Paul Wilson of Montclair State University. Their findings are published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

But wait. There's more. This research is the latest in a long series of studies that indicate biased perceptions of Blacks. For example, a 2009 study found Black men faces are more likely to be seen as threatening, while a 2014 study also found Black boys are seen as older and less innocent than whites of the same age. And in a University of Iowa study recently published, participants were more likely to misidentify a toy as a weapon after seeing a Black face than a white face -- even when the faces were of young children.

So this white woman calling out a 9-year old child -- unable to vote, drive a car, have children, buy alcohol or be legally put in prison -- was a cold and calculated act deliberately designed to punish a Black child. It was an act steeped in racism, white privilege, and the stereotyping of Black people -- ALL Black people -- as criminals, thugs, rapists and brutal "beasts" who all want to soil and damage "pure, white genteel white women." To her and a significant white mindset ", the worse white man (woman) is better than the best Black man."

Now let me reinforce this damning pervasive, dehumanizing and degrading of Black people in general, and Black men in particular. Let's draw on recent history.

Consider the following: One man fired 76 shots from three different guns into a packed movie theater. The end result? He murdered 12 and injured 70. Another man was jaywalking. One man stood trial before a court of his peers, and after 4 months was sentenced to 12 consecutive life sentences. And the other man? His name's Michael Brown and he was was shot six times by a white cop. He died and his body was left in the street for four hours. Like a dead rat or other animal, just road kill. Not worthy of respect.

- Advertisement -

Today, we already know which man is alive and which one is dead -- the Black one is dead and the white one in prison. James Holmes, a 30 old white man, was arrested without incident after he slaughtered 12 innocent people. He was allowed to plead insanity and newspaper after newspaper after and magazine article after article dedicated reams of pages to what could have possibly gone wrong with him to cause his to commit mass murder.

On the other hand, Michael Brown was crucified and vilified in the media. The newspapers and national television screamed at gullible viewers to justify the senseless and unjust killing of an unarmed young Black man first saying that he "smoked marijuana." He stole cigarillos. He cursed at the white officer. The same newspapers and magazines that looked for all the possible humanly things that could have pushed "poor nice Jamey Holmes" to go wrong and send him over the edge, dedicated an equal amount of pages to the "dark, criminal past" of Michael Brown. This has not changed and, if anything, has been reinforced from the very top of American society on down today.

Today, the perception that Black people have "animal tendencies" is very real. But don't take my word for it. Just a few years ago an article appeared in Slate and was circulated throughout Black social media. The article, "I Don't Feel Your Pain," written by Harvard anthropologist student, Jason Silverstein, said what Black folks have always known:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

MICHAEL DERK ROBERTS Small Business Consultant, Editor, and Social Media & Communications Expert, New York Over the past 20 years I've been a top SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTANT and POLITICAL CAMPAIGN STRATEGIST in Brooklyn, New York, running (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Black History Is important

Wordsmiths And The Delusional

Blacks Killing Blacks

Black On Black Crime: A Critique

2014 FIFA World Cup: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

GOP Sore Losers Brigade

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 