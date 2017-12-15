Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Calling All Good-Hardworking-Americans, People Who Won't Lift a Finger to Help Themselves, Spendthrifts, and Takers!

(Image by U.S. federal government)

Talk about adding insult to injury. Just over a year ago, we were - briefly - Good Hard-Working, By-the-Rules-Playing Americans (GHWAs) -- real salt-of-the-earth people.

That was then ... For the last year, Republicans in Congress have pushed to shrink or kill the ACA, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Meals on Wheels, SNAP, financial assistance for college/grad students, HUD, deductions for teachers who buy classroom supplies*, and more.

Not content to strip us of both our hard-earned money and the social safety net, Republican leaders have insulted Good-Hard-Working-Americans' work ethic. And money management. Now (e.g. December, 2017), we are people who won't "lift a finger" to help ourselves (Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah), " spending every darn penny ... on booze or women or movies." (Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa). We're back to Taker-status.

Here's the great, big, gorgeous holiday gift I dream of: Over the coming year, we "Good-Hard-Working-Americans" (sometimes labeled, "Takers") call public attention to every insidious aspect of the "tax relief" bill promoted by Republicans in Congress (let's call these folks, "Fakers"). We also call attention to plans to relieve us of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. We do this as often as possible, so that by November 2018, angry voters turn out in full force to tell them, "You're fired!" (And so that lawmakers will have done some "soul searching," like Ryan's allegedly doing***, and retire.) People in blue places raise money so their friends in red places can hire staff to coordinate the work necessary to showcase the grief caused by proposed tax and other "relief." Just for fun, imagine what a week of "relief" resistance could look like:

Janesville, WI - home to Republican House Speaker Paul - "Makers-Not-Takers" - Ryan. (Some background: Ryan has championed "relief" from more than taxes; he has long advocated "relief" from government assistance for low- and middle-income people. Fun fact: When the ACA was enacted, Ryan was one of the Republicans who chose a Congress-only health insurance plan saving him up to $12,000 per year via premium subsidies funded by taxpayers....and then he pushed to end insurance premium subsidies for taxpayers.****)

Sunday: Ryan is paging through the Janesville newspaper " Next to the calendar section is an ad:

" Tax 'Relief' Survival Strategies! January's Topics:

  • DIY Surgery Clinic -- Learn to sew yourself up post-op and save on doctor fees!;

  • Roasted, Toasted, Fried, and Dried -- Roadkill Recipes for Every Palate;

  • Top-10 Places to Sell Your Plasma.

Meetings are Tuesdays, noon, in the Community Room by Representative Ryan's district office..."

Monday: Several hundred constituents deliver an eviction-and-past-due notice to Ryan. It says:

" For 12 years, you have mooched off of GHWAs, using your D.C. office as government-subsidized housing. We estimate that 12 years of rent for a three-room apartment (same as your office) plus fees for utilities, gym, internet, cable, and daily cleaning service would add up to over $200,000," and tells him to pay up and get out.

Tuesday: Constituents hand Mr. Ryan a petition with lots of signatures -- lots and lots " more than anyone's ever seen -- believe me - to introduce legislation that tells members of Congress:

For 25 years, Lisa has worked for and with nonprofits, sharing her expertise in organizing, fund raising, and community outreach. Organizing: Lisa has worked as a community, tenant, and labor organizer, on both local-level and statewide (more...)
 

Rob Kall

Comment by Rob Kall:

Well said, a different way to give the middle finger to the scum in congress.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 15, 2017 at 4:38:30 PM

Lisa Arnold

Thank you!

Submitted on Friday, Dec 15, 2017 at 6:07:59 PM

Tom Huckin

All good ideas, Lisa.

But there's one problem. You're assuming that people like Ryan, Hatch, and Grassley can be shamed. They can't. As a long suffering constituent of Hatch's, I can tell you that he doesn't have even the semblance of a social conscience. For years people here in Utah have tried to shame him with uncomfortable facts about his policies. It doesn't work. He's got Big Money and the Mormon Church in his pocket, and to him that's all that matters.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 15, 2017 at 6:56:02 PM

