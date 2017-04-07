- Advertisement -

Yesterday the US military stepped up our involvement in Syria with a bombing campaign. There is a danger that this is a step toward creating a much wider more profitable war. It comes after a year-long campaign of demonizing Russia and laying the groundwork for a new cold war or even hot war with Russia.

We are beginning on a path of escalation that has no clear turning point short of all-out war with Russia.

Until we can muster massive demonstrations in the streets, Congress is our best firewall against an escalating war. Bombing other countries without Congressional approval has become routine under Bush and Obama, but it was never legal. The Constitution says that only Congress can declare war. The War Powers Act of 1973 says that the President must seek Congressional authorization after the fact for any "emergency" Presidential deployment of the military.

The present bombing was justified by charges that President Assad used poison gas against his own people. The last time such a charge was made was 2013, and subsequent investigation traced the poison gas to rebels backed by the US. In other words, in 2013 it was probably our own government that supplied the poison gas used to demonize Assad. There is more than sufficient ground to suspect that the present charges are similarly unfounded, and may even prove to be a false flag.

Background from the Debbie Lusignan, the Sane Progressive





Call, write, and fax to your Congressperson. Demand that Congress speak up, loudly and soon, to end military action against Syria. Demand open hearings on the evidence against Assad that allegedly justified this latest bombing.

In the meantime, don't believe what you read in the press or hear on NPR. They have been shameless in allowing themselves to be enlisted as megaphones for war propaganda