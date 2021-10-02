I'll make the claim, and then draw out its implications for a congressional project: the predominantly Mormon (two-thirds) state of Utah is the epicenter of the usage of drone-based Havana Syndrome assault devices. The usage of said assault devices is concentrated in the downtown Salt Lake City area, where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (or "Mormon Church") is headquartered.

To motivate interest on the matter, consider, from Fast Company, that "[o]ne of the most pressing and perplexing issues facing the State Department's overseas staff is the so-called Havana Syndrome, an unexplained brain injury that began affecting CIA [and FBI] officers and diplomats at the U.S. embassy in Havana in 2016 and which has since been reported by officials in places as varied as Germany, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Possible explanations for the painful symptoms include electromagnetic [some describe them as 'microwave weapons'] energy waves and sonic weapons." Furthermore, the Washington Post editorial board in a recent op-ed stresses the urgency of bringing to justice those responsible for the "deliberate attacks... total[ing] more than 200 cases."

Now, definitively attributing to one agential source causal responsibility for the Havana Syndrome cases is a task incurring too high epistemic risk to complete at this time. But in an effort to assist Washington in resolving the matter, I will offer a source agnosticism-compatible recommendation on how to proceed, and then at the end of this article explain my level of epistemic (and practical) commitment regarding naming whom I think is involved by describing a bet (see also) I would take.

Let's begin. There are ongoing investigations in the U.S. House and Senate Intelligence Committees (recall that there is no congressional joint intelligence committee) into victim reports of Havana Syndrome. These two Committees should establish, in conjunction with the United States Joint Intelligence Community Council, a functionally equivalent bicameral (i.e., involving both the House and the Senate) or joint congressional commission inquiring into the possibility that domestic actors were causally responsible for the likely "microwave weapons"-based assaults. As part of the motivation for establishing the commission, the Committees should keep in mind that, according to the New Yorker, "during the past four years U.S. intelligence agencies have been unable to find any evidence to back up [the Russian causal responsibility] theory, let alone sufficient proof to publicly accuse Russia." As far as I am aware, the epistemic situation hasn't changed on the matter.

The commission should accept civilian reports satisfying some reasonably reached commission-determined admissibility criteria. They should also request an audit of Utah-based federal agencies (including the Federal Bureau of Intelligence and the Utah Statewide Information and Analysis Center, or "fusion center") with respect to what they knew regarding Utah-based Havana Syndrome cases. Once the commission sufficiently narrows down the list of non-trivially likely involved domestic actors, the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee should request, through the appropriate channels, that federal agents investigate reported areas of Havana Syndrome device usage. The commission should consider this article equivalent to a civilian report satisfying the above mentioned (eventually determined) joint commission's admissibility criteria, and investigate the downtown Salt Lake City area.

Now, BuzzFeed News has reported on a Department of Defense contract for wearable sensors to detect the usage of Havana Syndrome devices. If the contract was fulfilled and the sensors developed, they should be used as part of the investigation, perhaps by the CIA and/or FBI. Once evidence from the sensors is acquired, and a military strategy settled on (that this would be developed, if it is not already in existence, should also be requested), Congress should lobby both for presidential authorization to halt the usage of said devices (which are drones in the sky), and for prosecuting the source via the Department of Justice. Recall that this can be done publicly or privately, as can the creation of the joint congressional commission I have in mind (perhaps a classified information designation should be sought for the sake of such, and the joint congressional commission used as a test case for future such commissions, and/or for an eventual joint congressional intelligence committee).

Melvin A. Davila Martinez is a member of the Holy Roman Catholic Church (Judeo-Catholic). He is a dually enrolled philosophy undergraduate student at The University of Utah and Utah Valley University. He is a dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America, and registered in the state of Utah as a member of the Democratic Party. He is a supporter of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with The Vatican. He has donated to the re-election campaign of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the 2020 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), and to the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump. He has contributed to The Times of Israel Blogs and The New American (John Birch Society). He is a former editor at Genius.com. He has been republished at Fox Nation. He supports a wide-tent coalition including (Judeo-)Christians, progressive Democrats, the Dissident Right (trending paleoconservative), and National Conservatism Conference. He is a continuing alumnus of the alternative-Right moral secessionist metapolitical caucuses (think identitarians, pan-ethnonationalists, anarcho-capitalists, and the public sphere opportunity structure arising from recent public opinion data, such as recent polling numbers from the Center of Politics at the University of Virginia). He is Afro-Mestizo, and part Ashkenazi Jewish. During the 2018-2019 school year at The University of Utah, he received the $10,000 Steffensen G. Cannon Scholarship, or the top undergraduate award at The U in the humanities.