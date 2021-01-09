 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/9/21

Call Them Terrorists

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (300 fans)

It is time to call the people who planned and executed the assault on the Capitol building terrorists-- domestic terrorists. They had every intention of doing damage and violence and they followed through on their intentions.

I've written this article in response to an article posted by a senior OEN editor.

By Wrongly Calling The Capitol Rabble 'Terrorists' Joe Biden Will Likely Create Some

That he posted an article which I disagree with in so many ways proves how open OEN is.

This article started as a comment.

IMG_9047a
IMG_9047a
(Image by Elvert Barnes)   Details   DMCA

This article is bullshit in so many ways. Let's start with the blind or delusional claim that Trump did not encourage the action. Between Trump his son and Rudy Giuliani, the Trump Rally absolutely encouraged the violent, seditious insurrection. He nonsensically claims that Trump did not tell them to enter the Capitol building.

"Some 74 million people voted for Trump. What will they do if the Democrats now unfairly try to impeach him over an incident he did not cause?

Trump also didn't tell them to steal police plastic shields and use them to smash open windows. Trump did encourage them. Giuliani and Donald Trump Junior goaded them.

The writer says these people were tourists. Sorry but there is huge evidence in social media that these people planned and came to violently prevent confirmation of Biden as president and to start "the revolution."

Many did have weapons, some had pipe bombs, some had Molotov cocktails. Many had tear gas or related sprays. There is video showing these terrorists spraying police with some kind of gas. One moron killed himself by tazing his testicles, causing a heart attack. So add tasers to the list of weapons.

These seditious criminals and fools clearly announced in advance what they intended to do and it went beyond protest. The guy who infamously stole Speaker Pelosi's podium posted it on Ebay. How is he different that BLM protest looters who stole sneakers?

While in and around the Capitol, these seditious terrorists violently attacked police, killing one-- ironically one who was a Trump supporter. We see them, in the Capitol chanting anti-police messages.

The reason the Capitol was so poorly defended was probably because of Oath Keeper and Oath Keeper sympathetic police who let the rioters pass barriers, literally waving them on.

It is about time these people, who so obviously want to take down the government using violence, be defined as terrorists. If they try to do the same thing during the inauguration, engaging in violent assaults on police and the inauguration process, I hope that the Secret Service and non-corrupt police use live ammunition on those who are seen engaging in violence.

And I am sure there will be very heavy video surveillance, so, when these criminal fools come out, without masks, they will be identified and arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to jail time.

I have long supported peaceful civil disobedience. What happened at the Capitol was not peaceful disobedience. It was seditious insurrection with the intent to interfere with the constitutional Democratic process.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 716 articles, 2096 quicklinks, 6405 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I am reminded of "Lord of the Flies."

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 9, 2021 at 6:18:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 