

Sailor Receives Coronavirus Vaccine

Call Me Bat Sh*t Crazy, But... by John Kendall Hawkins .

Nobody in the MSM seems to be addressing the obvious question regarding the sudden and 'miraculous' outpouring of vaccines for Covid-19 in the months following Trump's dismissal from office. Let's recall for a moment that when the Idiot President announced in May 2020 that his FDA had a plan for the pandemic called Operation Warp Speed that would see a vaccine made available by as soon as October 2020 (the October Surprise season in presidential politics) he was universally hooted at and laughed down by the MSM, especially by the New York Times, which went out of it way, in at least two pieces, to note that, in the first piece, "the fastest a new vaccine has been developed and distributed is four years and most have taken considerably longer."

And in the other piece, drawing the same conclusion, the NYT, basing it graphics on "Development Times and Approval Success Rates for Drugs to Treat Infectious Diseases," a peer-reviewed study, in Clinical and Pharmacology Therapeutics, provided the reader with a gloomy interactive display of futility graphs regarding vaccines rising in the near future. According to the Paper of Record, there's just no way a vaccine could be had in less than four years. Not to mention, as of the date of the Times article, no vaccine had ever developed for Coronavirus.

This seeming futility is backed up in a similar study, "Clinical DevelopmentSuccess Rates, 2006-2015," in which it is claimed in the Executive Summary that "This is the largest study of clinical drug development success rates to date." They, too, conclude that four years is the minimum requirement for such development.

However, to be fair and balanced, the peer-reviewed piece on which their graphic analysis was presented to the reader, was a year old and preceded the Covid-19 outbreak. Maybe things changed in a year, new research unfolded, new processes were tickled awake scientists. Moore's Law and all that. But nobody is pointing that out but me, as far as I know.

Even further fairer before I get foul, another more recent scientific piece does address the rather amazing development of multiple vaccines simultaneously. In "Vaccine development: Covid-19 and beyond," Josh Loeb and Julienne Wooster discuss why vaccines for other viruses can't be developed as quickly as we've seen with Covid-19. It's an intriguing reason they give for Covid-19 development. They tell us,

'Lucky' might seem a strange word to use in this context, but in many ways humanity really did get lucky in the fact that, on this occasion, a pandemic was occasioned by SARSCoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid19) rather than a different type of virus...the Covid-19 vaccine was produced much faster - in part, it's true, because of a combination of urgent need and simple good fortune, but, most importantly, owing to the now notorious coronavirus 'spike protein'

Well, I suppose we can't knock luck in science, after all Newton is said to have been conked on the noggin by an apple and went on and on about gravity afterward. But so far, reproducible evidence of how Covid scientists at Big Pharma came to cry Eureka at the same time has yet to be expressed.

It borders on "conspiracy theory" to say so, but, I can't help it, such miracles and "luck" remind me of the hopklah following the collapse of the towers in New York on 9/11. How? Everyone was asking how is it possible for two towers to collapse that way in near-free fall time, for the first time in history? For a long time many people thought it had to be an inside job -- and stories appeared to that effect, and continue today.

But I held out for a different explanation, not only because it seemed impossible for so many conspirators to successfully coordinate such an attack on that scale, but because in our hysteria and fear as Americans (I was coming back from Dunkirk beach when I heard) we lost sense of our reason. When Popular Mechanics released its explanation of how and why the towers fell the way they did, the piece went into graphic detail about the anomalies of the Towers's construction and design. To date, no such piece has appeared about Covid-19's anomalous vaccine development. I don't necessarily buy into the PM analysis, but it's valuable to have on hand in making up your own mind. We're still waiting for a PM-like analysis for the near free fall collapse of research time needed to develop the vaccines. We can't make do with "we got lucky."

Recently, MIT's Technology Review continued to remind readers that the origin of Covid-19 has yet to be determined. In "Did the coronavirus leak from a lab? These scientists say we shouldn't rule it out," the writers castigate the MSM for rushing to judgement on the origin of the virus, eschewing the scientific method for political explanations. The authors write,

David Relman, a microbiologist at Stanford University, says a lab leak was never the subject of a "fair and dispassionate discussion of the facts as we know them." Instead, tempers soon began to flare as those calling for a closer look at possible lab origins were dismissed as conspiracy theorists spouting misinformation. Election-year politics and growing Sinophobic sentiments only added to the tensions....with then-president Trump fuming about a "Chinese virus," many scientists and reporters became "cautious about saying anything that might justify the rhetoric of his administration," says Jamie Metzl, a senior fellow at the..Atlantic Council".

Science at work, under political strain. We've seen it before, in Germany, and it can get ugly.

The origins of Covid-19 are not necessarily relevant to how Big Pharma scientists came up with a vaccine.But it draws attention to potentially dodgy findings and /or previously established "research" that was already known. Nobel scientist Luc Montagnier, a French virologist who won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 2008 for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), has openly declared that Covid-19 was lab made. He says,

We came to the conclusion that there was manipulation around this virus. ["] To a part but I do not say the total ["] of the coronavirus of the bat, someone added sequences, in particular of HIV, the virus of AIDS. ["] It is not natural. It's the work of professionals, of molecular biologists. ["] A very meticulous work.

Well, who knows maybe he went all Flowers of Algernon and returned to some previous developmentally disabled beginnings. Hell, they also serve who only sweep and buff, as they say, as pundits would probably put it.

It's noteworthy that in confirming that Montagnier actually made the claim and explained why, Snopes, the "fact checking" site felt it necessary to cover their asses by noting to the reader, "Keep in mind, the opinion of one person does not outweigh the consensus of the scientific community." Well, true, but he's worth keeping in mind, as part of the mix, as you make up your own mind.

Again, until now, no coronavirus vaccine had been developed. But we do know that after SARS-1 that lots of research went into finding a vaccine, and there was stockpiled research available when SARS-2 hit. But though similar in some respects, they are definitely unique. The race for a SARS-1 vaccine was abandoned when it disappeared spontaneously and when Big Pharma learned that it would not be granted a patent for a vaccine and their results would be shared. A Guardian piece last year, "How profit makes the fight for a coronavirus vaccine harder," makes it clear that quick development is unlikely and not profitable: