Call Me Bat Sh*t Crazy Again, But...

Last year, in the middle of the controversy over the origin of the virus that produced Covid-19, the 2008 Nobel Prize winner for Medicine, Luc Montagnier weighed in from Paris, and said the SARS-2 virus was man-made. Some MSM nuts called him insane, a devilish enabler of the Trump Administration's insistence, at that time, that China did it. As soon as DJ prematurely ejaculated (according to eyewitnesses) politically, then, suddenly, the MSM was turning its back on science. Heads shakes, led subtly by lifer bureaucrat Anthony Fauci ($400,000 clams salary), suggested that the king was mad, and what he uttered was to be discredited as a political weaponization of a -- for Peter's sake! -- a pandemic seeing folks drop like the Spanish flies flu after the business had been swiftly concluded. Fauci just kept pulling a Mona Lisa when asked about Trump and the Press saw it as a devilish wink.

Hell, even the self-plagiarist Slavoj Zizek weighed in on the MSM's hagiography of Fauci, summed up prettily by someone else at Physicians for Freedom. In "Anthony Fauci: I Am the Science" (by way of a paywalled National Review), the criticism begins:

A few people show up in Botswana with a new variant of COVID, and Dr. Anthony Fauci was scrambled from NIAID to appear on the Sunday shows, where he had no useful information at all to share on this development of the virus. But he did manage to criticize President Trump, aggrandize himself as a martyr, say that Florida "does not want to get vaccinated" (it's in the top 20 most vaccinated US states), and attempt to revive the wet-market theory of COVID's origin.

And such criticism from the Right, and whatever persuasion Zizek leans into, were ignored or called matches for explosive conspiracy theories -- i.e., became part of "our" partisan bickering, and science was tossed. Suddenly, as far as "science" was concerned, an accidental escape of the virus from the Wuhan lab was out of the question, and the usual suspect, long-suffering pangolins were rounded up for some "gain-of-function" snot work.

Apparently, this DJ's spin, like quirky quarks, was something transferable to his top aides, like Rudy Giuliani, who dropped the news to an "underage" journalist in Borat's latest sting film, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020), that the Chinese intentionally infected the world with Covid-19. Surely, Giuliani knew that when Tatar got back to her newsroom in Kazakhstan, "The Astana Times" headline would read (spreads his hands) that China Did It! and immediately be discredited as a little girl's conspiracy theory, while savored chopping down another cherry tree. Looky as he gets caught with his hand in own cookie jar:

Aiiieee! Science can't handle this kind of thing.

Back to Luc Montagnier, back in the yore now (April 2020), he said that Covid-19 was engineered. He was reported to have said:

Paris: French Nobel Prize-winning scientist Luc Montagnier made an astonishing claim saying that SARS-CoV-2 virus or COVID-19 came from a lab and was the result of an attempt to develop a vaccine against the AIDS virus. In an interview given to French CNews channel and during a podcast by Pourquoi Docteur, professor Montagnier who co-discovered HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) along with Françoise Barre'-Sinoussi, claimed the presence of elements of HIV in the genome of the coronavirus and even elements of the "germ of malaria" are highly suspect, according to a report in Asia Times.

He further said that the Wuhan city laboratory has specialized in these coronaviruses since the early 2000s and they have expertise in this area.

The American MSM (including global brand, CNN) stayed away from the story and its implications. Was he stupid? Non, Montagnier was a Nobel Prize-winning virologist, who won for his work in AIDS research. He was called an outlier. The fact-checking site Snopes affirmed that Montagnier had made the claim about Covid's origins, but added, defensively, "Keep in mind, the opinion of one person does not outweigh the consensus of the scientific community." What a horseshit response. Then the online swarmers went after the prize-winner and essentially relegated him to 'cheese-eating surrender monkey' status. Maybe she shouldn't have won, with a personality disorder like that. Hmph (arms akimbo, smarms abimbo).

More than a year ago, I raised questions regarding some anomalies of the Covid origins, as I had been following the story even as folks slept drooping in their reclining chairs, hands down their pants, the Monday following the Super Bowl -- utterly exhausted by reality. But I refuse to rehash all that. You can read about it here.

Anyway, more recently Montagnier was at it again. Just as bleak with his implications: "Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals - Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants'." Oh-oh. F*cker just won't let it rest:

While it is understood that viruses mutate, causing variants, French Virologist and Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier contends that "it is the vaccination that is creating the variants." He's asked in an interview about the vaccines: Q: Should we be vaccinating during a pandemic? A: Montagnier: "It's unthinkable. "They're silent" many people know this, epidemiologists know it. "It is the antibodies produced by the virus that enable an infection to become stronger. "It's what we call Antibody Dependent Enhancement, which means antibodies favor a certain infection. The antibody attaches to the virus, from that moment it has the receptors, the antibodies, we have them in the macrophage etc. "It pokes the virus and not accidentally, but because of the fact that they're linked to the antibodies. "It is clear that the new variants are created by antibody-mediated selection due to the vaccination. OK?

Oh, you muthafukka. Dylan shouldn't have gotten the Literature prize, and, monsieur, you shouldn't have received a prize for your virulence. We need Vichy soirees not Victor Laszlo!

Of course, the "fact-checkers" got busy. Some numbnuts added into prize-winner's words that anybody who took a vaccine had about two years left to live and bodies should prepare themselves for bulldozer burials. Or something like that. Again, the fact-checkers, this time Politifact, buried the lede. Vaccines are causing the virus variants was replaced with batshit crazy pronouncements by MAGA QAnon types.



Vaccines are causing variants

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



You can get dirty just being associated with such a headline. The story needs to be further disengaged from the hysterical nonsense to bring to light Montagnier's findings. He claims that there's an untapped consensus among unasked scientists that what he is saying is true. But we are still in a situation where the social media are censoring information that veers from conventionalized wisdom. Even an article like this, without a single sign of a conspiracy theory, will likely result in the soft censorship of search engine burials or account lockdowns.

The sad reality is that there is more to the story of the origins of Covid-19 that we have yet to see. Luckily, the war in Ukraine buys some time to distract us with some other Turb Blossom bauble. The fact remains that the origin of the Covid-19 virus is still unknown. According to The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a peer reviewed journal of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) -- "one of the world's most-cited and comprehensive multidisciplinary scientific journals" -- has a recent piece, "A call for an independent inquiry into the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus" that sums up the attempts to find the origin and the obstacles that have been in the way. It's worth a read, if for no other reason than to bring you down to Earth (or up to the surface from infernal interior) and start over again and get it right -- the scientific way.

BTW, PNAS was the group that provided the public with advanced warning of the Pentagon's intentions to intentionally create evil viruses and malignant new molecules to beat the Chinese and Russians (and other assorted enemies) before they build the chimeras first and threaten to do us harm. It's all right there in the PNAS framework known as Biodefense In The Age Of Synthetic Biology.

Think, stay sane, don't blink.