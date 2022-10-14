 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 12 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

California's "Progressive" War on Workers Goes National

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

UberEatsSubwayRestaurant.
UberEatsSubwayRestaurant.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Scalable Grid Engine)   Details   Source   DMCA
ber 13, the US Department of Labor published a "draft rule" which, if adopted, will escalate California's disastrous war on workers and the "gig economy" to the national level.

Like California's Assembly Bill 5, the Department of Labor's rule would force companies who use services offered by "independent contractors" (think Uber, Lyft, Instacart, et al.) to pretend that many of those contractors are, legally speaking, "employees."

The theory of the anti-worker forces behind this movement is that they're really helping workers.

Employees get guaranteed rates of pay (including higher wages for "overtime") and other government-mandated benefits. Independent contractors get whatever they agree to accept for whatever they agree to do.

Who makes more money? That varies from job to job and person to person. An employee who shows up 40 hours a week probably knocks down more money than an Uber driver who works 15 hours a week between college classes.

That latter part explains the benefits of independent gig work:

Employees work when they're ordered to, where they're ordered to, and how they're ordered to.

Independent contractors own, as Karl Marx would approvingly note, the means of production. They set their own schedules and determine their own work loads. They decide what they're willing to do, and when, where, how they're willing to do it. They're their own bosses. That flexibility is a benefit for students, single parents, and others for whom 9-5, Monday-Friday creates problems.

One fake benefit of employee status is that employees can form labor unions. That's not a benefit. It's the result of government acting -- on behalf of business owners who didn't like wildcat strikes and existing union bosses who didn't want competition for dues revenues -- to tame and cage organized labor with the National Labor Relations Act of 1935.

Absent the NLRA, independent contractors would be just as free (more free, actually) to form unions and drive hard bargains as employees are now. Having broken workers' legs, it's unseemly to expect gratitude for providing a second-hand crutch.

Why so much hate for gig work -- which fits the classic definition of "socialism" -- from alleged "progressives?"

If you have to ask why, the answer is usually money.

One of the National Employment Law Project's complaints about the gig economy is that it may be "costing states billions of dollars in tax revenue. "

It may also cost Big Labor's government-dependent unions opportunities to "organize" gig workers, whether they like it or not, and siphon dues from their paychecks.

The war on the gig economy is just one of many examples of how conservative today's "progressives" really are. They're more interested in saving an old and busted system, in the name of "the workers," than they are in the actual interests of real workers.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend