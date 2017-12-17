

FEMA Northern California fire crews work

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



I do not see much information on this particular topic, namely the likely use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWS) in the still raging California fires, even though many videos have been going up for over a month (with some also being taken down), and more videos emerging regularly on CA news sites and some alternate sites.

I've asked two of my brighter friends, well grounded in science, their take on these fires and got similar answers: the Santa Ana winds, dry ground cover, fires often behave very strangely, embers on shingles can burn through and catch the dry wood underneath on fire, the wood in houses is very dry, embers often sail ahead of the fires in sporadic patterns, and similar themes. I've done a considerable amount of searching (several hours) on related issues, such as ignition temps and melting points of various metals and glass, looked at pictures of houses in other forest fires, and so on.

Nothing comes up as very satisfying for explaining the videos and some stills of the multiple fires scorching California, which typically started late at night or in the early morning, in mostly calm air.

I looked closely at DEW development, which started at least back in the '70s, mainly by Boeing and apparently other companies in the states and in other countries, with some folks claiming much earlier, by Nicholas Tesla (whose work was removed from public view, I think by J.P. Morgan, who funded him).

The links speak for themselves, and I can only encourage any reader to be as skeptical as possible and draw his or her own conclusion.

I will say, however, that we can well remember 9/11, which happened right before our eyes and is still being followed by many bona fide researchers, scientists, engineers, etc., with more information still coming in. I also encourage readers to bear in mind that programs like DARPA are alive and well, and abundantly funded. Also, we hear Trump still making noises about no negotiations with North Korea, which has been trying to have negotiations for years, and we know he's turned his authority as Commander-in-Chief to the likes of John Kelley, Mad Dog Mattis (who has long had a hard-on for Iran), and H.R. McMasters, another unique nut case.

I will lastly note that some of the theories here wax into the religious and far right; I present them for the actual videos and most of the dialogue presented.

