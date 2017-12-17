Power of Story Send a Tweet        
California Fires: The Present Day 9/11?

From commons.wikimedia.org: FEMA Northern California fire crews work {MID-211628}
FEMA Northern California fire crews work
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
I do not see much information on this particular topic, namely the likely use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWS) in the still raging California fires, even though many videos have been going up for over a month (with some also being taken down), and more videos emerging regularly on CA news sites and some alternate sites.

I've asked two of my brighter friends, well grounded in science, their take on these fires and got similar answers: the Santa Ana winds, dry ground cover, fires often behave very strangely, embers on shingles can burn through and catch the dry wood underneath on fire, the wood in houses is very dry, embers often sail ahead of the fires in sporadic patterns, and similar themes. I've done a considerable amount of searching (several hours) on related issues, such as ignition temps and melting points of various metals and glass, looked at pictures of houses in other forest fires, and so on.

Nothing comes up as very satisfying for explaining the videos and some stills of the multiple fires scorching California, which typically started late at night or in the early morning, in mostly calm air.

I looked closely at DEW development, which started at least back in the '70s, mainly by Boeing and apparently other companies in the states and in other countries, with some folks claiming much earlier, by Nicholas Tesla (whose work was removed from public view, I think by J.P. Morgan, who funded him).

The links speak for themselves, and I can only encourage any reader to be as skeptical as possible and draw his or her own conclusion.

I will say, however, that we can well remember 9/11, which happened right before our eyes and is still being followed by many bona fide researchers, scientists, engineers, etc., with more information still coming in. I also encourage readers to bear in mind that programs like DARPA are alive and well, and abundantly funded. Also, we hear Trump still making noises about no negotiations with North Korea, which has been trying to have negotiations for years, and we know he's turned his authority as Commander-in-Chief to the likes of John Kelley, Mad Dog Mattis (who has long had a hard-on for Iran), and H.R. McMasters, another unique nut case.

I will lastly note that some of the theories here wax into the religious and far right; I present them for the actual videos and most of the dialogue presented.

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Daniel Geery

Even if you just watch the first video and skim through some of the others, you'll surely get the drift. I hate like hell to post yet more disconcerting items, but the first part of solving any problem is to try to define exactly what it is. With censorship and the avalanche of bs and truth coming at us full force, I personally have a difficult time finding more important things to do. Trying to balance our lives is, at least for me, a never-ending task: staying aware yet positive, doing what I can without "burning out" on where we're headed, politically and environmentally, actually living my life, being a good husband, and walking myself and our two dogs. It's hard to even list the priority of brush fires (no pun intended!) we need to be stomping out, but this may just rise to the top of the list.

Alternate explanations most welcomed and appreciated in advance...

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 7:17:34 PM

Janet Supriano

First of all, Daniel, I want you to know that you're not alone in finding a 'balanced' life quite difficult to achieve these days. Sometimes I swear I'm gonna stop reading anything at all about what's going on, yet here I am again. It's all so very important!

The saddest part of your post is the realization that we can so easily believe it. I, for one, don't put anything past our corporate govt. It appears they'll do anything.

I'm convinced these fires were deliberately set and I know that north bay area of California has experienced heavy duty chemtrail spraying. The sprayed aluminum along with drought made the area a virtual tinderbox. I live in No. Calif, too, in the heavily populated outskirts of Sacramento. As Ventura and LA burn now, I figure we're next. My only hope is we're so close to the capital, maybe they don't want to kill the little king. But as we know, this is very specifically targeted destruction. If they want the property, they'll get it.
My question is why, and more importantly who? And how can the military, sworn to honor, possibly do such a thing to 'their own'? I think I'm not supposed to say Agenda 21 or 2030, but there. I said it.

Thank you for your post, Daniel. There is nary a one in my circle who wants to hear it, let alone believe it. But truth is the truth, even if you don't have the stomach for it. (paraphrasing Golda Meier)

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 3:44:14 AM

Daniel Geery

The motto of the college I went to on Long Island, Adelphi University, had a motto, "the truth will set you free." Don't know for sure if that's so, but we certainly won't be free without it.

One motive that comes to mind is simply "our government" testing their newest toy before using it elsewhere. They know we're sheep--as shown by 9/11 and the dismantelling of America--and they have clearly taken over government from tbe inside. Kinda like the branch I nuked in the picture.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 5:19:46 AM

Here is a microwaved piece of healthy wood, as I would have done for my third graders. Note it does indeed heat from the inside

One or two of the videos has a picture of a tree, burning from the inside and hollowed out as a result of whatever hit it. There are holes in the bark, where you can see this dramatic picture.

I would have nuked this particular piece longer than the three minutes or so I did, but my wife and stepdaughter started hollering when it began smoking...

P.S. Further thought on this leads me to a prediction: Though the videos show no trees burning, but for the most dramatic one burning inside, visible due to the holes, a great many or most of the others will be dying soon. I would encourage anyone near these to grab a bio professor to take a dozen or so core samples now and see what they look like.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 12:30:21 AM

Gary Williamson

My theory on that would be that this tree was already hollow, and there were already holes in it. Embers entered either at the bottom or through the holes where they found some dry wood/leaves/debris and a fire started. Due to the holes there would have been a chimney effect, so whoosh!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:17:40 AM

Daniel Geery

Missed this before my comment below, but yes, believable.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:47:01 AM

I think I forgot these two links:

click here

click here

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 1:19:51 AM

Pretty good debunking here of your first link regarding aluminum wheels/rims melting and green trees surviving around burned structures. In short, this is usually the case with each and every wildfire everywhere and forever.

Also, a sign of dishonesty by the video maker is at the 5:20 mark; the picture of the car with melted rims is from 2015.

They state vaporized countertops and toilets, but for some reason they don't show any. I doubt that's the case. Maybe cracked and broken down into some smaller chunks, but vaporized?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 5:24:48 AM

Daniel Geery

Good finds. I would love nothing more than to be disproved. I didn't even start looking at or for these videos until three days ago, assuming the fires were yet one more result of global warming.

I skimmed the link you provided fairly carefully (I was aware of most of the concepts and had seen the embers video). I appreciated the pics of the tree burning from the inside out, as per one or two of the videos I posted, though there still seems to be no explanation for that, except it does correlate with the green stick I nuked in the pic above.

I know it's a tall order to go through all the videos, but time and again there's mention of glass disappearing. Also pictures of stone walls simply disintegrating. The narratives of many different people, starting with the first one of an experienced firefighter, are remarkably consistent on the idea these fires look like no others. Ditto the blue flashes, which incidentally have been reported in many places in recent weeks.

Taken as a whole, including the DEW developments (that I knew nothing about previously), I personally don't see convincing evidence one way or the other, but I would like to know what the military has in mind (not that I think they have one).

As for the car pic from 2015, I'm more disappointed than surprised, but there were other examples of this and even steel melting, with a much higher melt point. If I had kept notes, I would have listed melting and ignition points of the materials mentioned. Many items that were simply turned to ash had much higher melt and burn points than the high end of forest or house fires.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:43:36 AM

Gary Williamson

I think what I would look for is some actual on-the-scene reporting from one of these Youtube click-seekers. Someone showing their actual burned house with 'vaporized toilets', for example. From what you've posted, these are people far removed copying in news reports and sometimes photos that aren't even from now. Even that second link starts out with that same 2015 picture of the car and he spends all kinds of time telling us why it couldn't have been caused by a wildfire. We don't know what happened there. The melting was probably not due to to a wildfire directly, but a result of the car's flammable fluids feeding a very hot fire for long enough to melt the aluminum.

The whole thing looks to me to be consistent with heavy winds, blowing embers, etc. Sounds like there were power lines down, something that can start fires. Another report talked about how a homeless camp under a bridge had their campfire get out of control or some such.

People are what is causing this. But not people with DEWs, people with cigarettes, chainsaws, cars, campfires, and a hundred other ordinary things.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 7:35:36 AM

Daniel Geery

First, thank you very much Gary. Secondly, I had also heard a lot of complaints about the PG&E power lines that were in need of repair for quite some time. I believe they even had lawsuits filed against them.


On a side note, I went to Yellowstone after the big fire there some years back, one year after the fire and was blown away by the recovery, as were biologists. Ditto the recovery at Mount Saint Helens, according to biologists. I am leaning your way and certainly WANT to think that way! I will keep my mind open until further information is more carefully established. The principal concept I think we should be looking at is the way microwave ovens heat food from the inside out, as I believe all of us are aware. And of course whatever the military is doing with whatever wavelength beams they are using, how they work, and exactly how powerful they can be or are. P.S. I just did a quick review of Agenda 21, and it looks like a wonderful thing, as I thought when it first came out in Rio long ago. The main problem is we haven't really worked at it since then! I bring this up because Agenda 21 is mentioned negatively in several of the videos, casting serious doubt upon them.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 4:29:07 PM

911TRUTH

What a coincidence to see this today, Daniel.

On the news this morning they showed a multi-million dollar home near Santa Barbara that was completed gutted from the fire but the palm trees around it looked untouched. I was thinking 'how is that possible?'

I went to the web site of the guy who made the video and he is a Flat Earth nut job. All his credibility is gone.

anetruth.info/

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 5:00:19 PM

Ms Nan

Geoengineering.
.youtube.com/watch?v=yWM0nXNztOQ 6 min.

.youtube.com/watch?v=oikqyvuGUGo 11 min.

Worth a watch.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 12:28:59 AM

Ms Nan

No flat earth here. Geoengineering is a fact and well documented here.

ww.geoengineeringwatch.org

Yeah Daniel, it just might be a 9/11 type event.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 12:35:27 AM

Gary Williamson

Actually no Nan, that stuff almost makes a flat Earth seem believable. At least there's some superficial evidence for a flat Earth .... it seems very flat to most Earth-bound observers, especially those in Texas.

It's understandable that pre-flight humanity might earnestly believe in a flat Earth. However it's inexcusable that some modern men (and women) still believe in sans-evidence nonsense like 'chemtrails'.

I've spent a lot of time debunking silly conspiracy claims in my time. NASA faked the Moon landings, the Mayan calendar predicted the end of the world in 2012, a mysterious planet named Nibiru would wipe out life on Earth in 2003, the government created fake snow in Atlanta that wouldn't melt and scorched when burned" I've even debunked government officials who claim that other government officials are covering up conspiracies.

So when I say I haven't bothered debunking chemtrails because they're too goofy even for me, you can glean how I really feel about them.....

......So I'm glad these scientists went to the effort, even though it may seem silly. Conspiracy theorists usually don't make a big splash in real life, but if they get the ear of a politician, time, money, and effort can indeed be wasted -- sometimes on a big scale. Given how anti-science so many members of Congress can be, I don't think there's any idea too silly for them to not take seriously.

If Congresscritters think Earth is cooling, that it's only 6000 years old, that vaccines are dangerous, and that the existence of snow disproves global warming, then chemtrails don't seem like that much of a stretch.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 3:27:48 AM

Ms Nan

If geoengineering doesn't exist, what is this extensive list of US patents for?

http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/links-to-geoengineering-patents/

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 10:37:38 AM

