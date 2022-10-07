Cabin Fever in a World of Stooges

In "Idiot's Deluxe," Moe has a nervous breakdown
and all the slaps, bonks and belly punches
of his adoring fellow stooges, political and aesthetic,
can't revive his spirits -- he's had enough!
In a cabin in the woods, they all go mad with fever
and a brown bear who should be sh*tting in the woods
to spread the johnny appleseed from eden to hell
instead steals their vehicle and ignores the pontificating Pope
and a hitch-hiking red riding hood, gams out, wolfish grin
Beatles on the radio, the weird album with sitars
he's a throwback hippie looking for a commune that suits his poetry
he's on fumes now and his shrooms won't hold out much longer
and he's a mess of artless zen, and thinking
20 years of schoolin and they put him on the gig shift
and he'll be damned if he'll ever turn right like Jerry Rubin
the yippie/yuppie scofflaw hit and run over jaywalkin in La La Land
(probably by some deep state loon on payback patrol)
so the grumbling bear feeling terribly anachronistic, goes f*ck It
flips to radio WLGB and "I Love It" with Charlie XCX
and veers radically left in an era calling for restraint
and finds himself head over heels and hugging a tree
and Moe can't recover because he's a Stooge
and a miserable infantile megalomaniac at heart like his hermanos
colicky little shits crying night and day, "I want that teat!"
and getting hung out to dry with jugs of Similac to share
and they grow up in a world where you don't have to grow up
or give a good goddamn or give a good goddamn
Idiot's Deluxe is the world they deserve
why the f*ck we laugh at them, beats the hell out of me