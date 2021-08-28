COVID for Dummies Before The Last Days



Vaccines for the trumped

My Grandmamma often told my cousins and me to, act like we had the sense we were born with. When I was fourteen, I asked her a lot of questions like: what did certain relatives die from; how did it feel having five sons in WWII at the same time; and what was, the sense we were born with.

Her Answers: high blood pressure, praying nightly for each individually by name and, common sense. So, what's common sense , I asked: Choosing to know and then do what's best for most of the people most of the time.

Yet, the generation between hers and mine - while clueless before Eisenhower's Military Industrial Complex eleventh hour realization, were guilelessly paraded into chain reaction distractions drafted by the duplicitous Dulles duo of darkness dispatching the discharge that delivered us into the self-serving decision making of 45 th 's disciples, dancing devotees into denial of the clanging Delta Variant knell - all while designing disbelief in this truth that sets us free of them: both planet and children deserve to be our dominant infrastructure.

We must school ourselves with the common sense to listen to the wisdom of science and our still small voice crying out of the wilderness within. Then we are self-enabled to both identify and filter out the hyperbole, dishonesty and manipulation of self-serving politics, politicians, and media attempts to reprogram and drown up our commonsense ability, thus reign over us via calculated misinformation.

You see, Common Sense warns: recent deadly Texas deep freeze power loss, breaking Westcoast fires and refusal to accept a free lifesaving vaccine, are proof that we are not only out-of-step with each other, but with the common sense with which we were born.

In 2021, 2022 and 2024 we need to demand of ourselves what we should expect from our elected: that common sense solutions which protect all the people all of the time from domestic, racial and gun violence, doesn't result just from laws, but from keeping our elections safe from those who think it's perfectly fine to violently attempt to attack a third of our federal government, to hang a sitting VP and to whiteout an earned, and legal, transfer of power.

So, how do we reinstall the common sense we were born with - especially as it pertains to surviving a COVID variant that accounts for 83% of new American cases and is at least 50% more transmissive than our original 2020 version, which #45 told us we could ignore while sipping on bleach.

How do we garner the common sense that a life saver for 60% of us is probably a safe bet to keep the other 40% alive?

How do we acquire the ability to discern when the second most infamous example (in recent history) of a false prophet Biblically predicted, is shaking our collective money tree to fertilize the roots of his own personal garden variety apple tree fit for any serpent's devices?

When do we grasp we are not alone, for the worse wars we fight come from within. But, to the degree we allow, Citizens United and a supremely gutted Voting Rights Act to define us, the more we'll suffer the suspicious slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, from Senate Republicans rather than through peaceful assembly, defeat them.

Since September 1945, American wars have evolved on the entrails of Corporatism's arrogance, politicians' dishonesty and young military lives used as cannon fodder.

What is our earth exit strategy from that waste of human life and resources? Surely, we're not expecting billionaires to take us en mass to space - unless they need to reestablish a peculiar institution.

Exceptional democracy is the greatest defense for earth and all life upon it, including the young of every species.

Covid is winning America's war against the arrogance of ignorance, despite its after-virus setback counterattack. Those rushing back to "normal" are almost as responsible as the unvaccinated - but neither are as responsible for the Covid-related deaths of Americans as Governors still fighting our Civil War of 1861-65.

Let us first mentor ourselves with true facts. Then leading by example, elect people who reflect all of us striving to live a life overflowing with integrity, gratitude and common sense.

Finally accept: those who are comfortable with Republican Conservatives killing their supporters with misinformation, and those who believe Donald Trump is worthy of their sacrifice - are equally in need of a shot of common sense.