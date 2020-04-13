 
 
COVID deaths have PEAKED and begun to decline

COVID deaths have peaked and begun to decline. CDC report


(Image by Josh Mitteldorf)   Details   DMCA

(data from http://OurWorldInData.org/coronavirus )

New cases of disease are the leading trend indicator, but infection counts are hard to come by, because the great majority of people with mild cases are not being counted, and testing is limited in both accuracy and availability. So we make a mental note that deaths (plotted above) are 2 to 3 weeks behind the infection rate. New infections probably peaked 3 weeks ago.

Contributions to the decline:

  • Warmer weather is arriving
  • Doctors are learning how to treat COVID from others' experience
  • Saturation / herd immunity -- most people have already been exposed and have built up immunity
  • The lockdown and social distancing strategies are working

States and communities have begun to double down on their lockdown rules, crediting the decline to success of isolation strategies. Others have noted that these strategies are costly, not just in dollars but in emotional and physical health, in human suffering, and ultimately in lives lost. So, it's important to establish which of these factors have contributed to success. We can do this by comparing different regions of the world, different climates, different strategies.

In Sweden, where there is no lockdown and cold weather, the cumulative death rate per million population is 89.8

In Denmark, where is lockdown and cold weather, the cumulative death rate per million population is 50.9

In Finland, where there is lockdown and cold weather, the cumulative death rate per million population is 10.7

In Russia, where there is no lockdown and cold weather, the cumulative death rate per million population is 1.0

In USA, where there is lockdown and medium cold weather, the cumulative death rate per million population is 67.5

In Japan, where there has been until recently no lockdown and medium cold weather, the cumulative death rate per million population is 0.81

In Brazil, where there is no lockdown and medium warm weather, the cumulative death rate per million population is 5.9 (but winter is just beginning)

In Peru, where there is lockdown and warm weather, the cumulative death rate per million population is 6.0

In Mexico, where there is no lockdown and warm weather, the cumulative death rate per million population is 2.35

(source of country statistics: Wikipedia via Google)

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

Josh Mitteldorf

Lockdown restrictions are most effective in early stages of an epidemic. If you can restrict transmission before the horse is out of the barn, you can nip an epidemic in the bud. Tightening restrictions late in the game serves no legitimate epidemiological purpose.

They're doing this because they can get away with it. They can get away with it as long as we comply.


Josh Mitteldorf

Sensationalist media and alarmist politicians are exploiting the public's ignorance of exponential mathematics to create the illusion that the epidemic is expanding exponentially.

The above red curve (cumulative deaths) looks scary and at first glance it appears exponential. But it's not. It's been approximately linear for several weeks. The blue curve below it (daily deaths) tells the story more accurately.

1) Expansion of any epidemic is exponential in the early stages but becomes self-limiting at some point. The "at some point" is crucial. When the exponential growth ends is all-important in determining the cumulative damage.

2) An exponential curve has the property that cumulative deaths are exponential and daily deaths are exponential and the rate of increase of daily deaths is exponential and the accumulation of cumulative deaths is exponential. It is the only mathematical formula that has this property. No matter how you scale it, no matter if you take differences (daily rate) or sums (cumulative effect), the shape of an exponential curve remains the same.

That's why if you look at the rising CUMULATIVE DEATHS and you want to see if it's an exponential curve, plotting the DAILY DEATHS is most useful. In this case, it reveals that not only has the curve long ago ended its exponential phase, but daily deaths have already begun to decline.

The bottom line is that DAILY DEATHS is a lagging indicator, and that NEW INFECTIONS must alreay have started to decline several weeks ago.

Historically, almost all bronchial infections have been seasonal, declining steeply in the spring. We are seeing the beginning of this decline in the latest statistics.

Josh Mitteldorf

"At present in the U.S., any death of a Covid-19 patient, no matter what the physician believes to be the direct cause, is counted for public reporting as a Covid-19 death." Source

The numbers being reported are an overestimate, including many people who are dying of bacterial pneumonia or other diseases, and a predominance of people who would have died of one cause or another before year end.

What is less clear, what is their motivation in frightening and isolating us?

