 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H2'ed 1/17/21

COVID Omitted on Death Certificates Brings Families More Pain

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Covid 19
Covid 19
(Image by Transformer18 at flickr.com/people/71267357@N06/)   Details   DMCA

To date, more than 390,000 Americans have succumbed to COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 23,644,885 confirmed cases in the United States.

By the time you read this, it will be much higher, as officials warn we could experience another 92,000 deaths in under a month.

But the actual numbers are likely higher.

More Americans are dying of COVID-19 than at any time since the pandemic first arrived at our shores last March.

But many of those Americans dying from COVID-19-related complications like lung, heart, and organ damage are being issued death certificates that make no mention of COVID.

This can lead to their surviving family members being denied death benefits and other COVID relief.

An example is Pentecostal Bishop Bruce Davis, who died in April after being hospitalized.

His wife, Gwendolyn, reported receiving the death certificate that listed her husband's cause of death as sepsis and renal failure.

She explained:

"He wouldn't have had kidney failure if he didn't have Covid."

That omission cost her when Gwendolyn applied to and was denied two pandemic relief programs to help defray $1,500 in missed car and electricity payments.

Then there's Bruce's employer, Mark DeLong, who succumbed to COVID despite his death certificate stating he suffered from "cardiopulmonary arrest, respiratory failure and diabetes."

95-year-old Dorothy Payton died in April at ManorCare nursing home in Denver, Colo. five days after first showing COVID symptoms.

Documentation states, however, she suffered from "vascular dementia, atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure, gait instability, difficulty swallowing and 'failure to thrive'."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 