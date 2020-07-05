 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/5/20

COVID Masks: The Latest Faux Conservative Outrage

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   6 comments
Author 1486
Message Thom Hartmann
Become a Fan
  (134 fans)

From Smirking Chimp

Wearing a mask offers protection from the virus
Wearing a mask offers protection from the virus
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Spiro Skouras)   Details   DMCA

The bizarre "conservative" idea of "freedom" has struck again.

Margaret Sullivan reported in the Washington Post on a new study that shows what we all intuited: people who get their news from Fox and right-wing hate radio -- both promoting the idea that the economy is more important than your health -- are less likely to understand the reality of COVID-19 and therefore more likely to get sick and cause themselves and others to die.

This bizarre dynamic of putting profits over public health has played over and over again throughout the years.

In the 1960s, when I was a teenager, a friend drove his car into a ditch in rural northern Michigan. Although he couldn't have been going more than 20 or 30 miles an hour, when we found his car the next morning, he was impaled on the steering column and long dead. His car had not been equipped with seat belts -- they weren't standard then.

Ralph Nader took on the auto industry on the lack of seat belts and other "unsafe at any speed" aspects of the American car industry in 1965, and conservatives set up a howl heard from coast to coast. Lewis Powell cited Nader in his infamous 1971 memo, saying that Nader's efforts were "aimed at smashing utterly... corporate power" because, Powell said, Nader "thinks, and says quite bluntly, that a great many corporate executives belong in prison."

When a national seat belt law was being debated in 1967 (and passed in 1968), there were protests all across the nation, with people refusing to wear them "on principle" and ending up dead in higher proportion to those who buckled up. (The movement persists to this day.)

In the 1970s, it was returnable bottles. I lived in Michigan, the fourth state to pass a bottle deposit law, and I remember well the pitched political battles around the issue, with conservatives asserting it was treason, a betrayal of America's founding principles, to charge a 10-cent deposit on beer cans and soda bottles.

Also in that decade, the national speed limit was lowered to 55 mph to save oil after the 1973 Arab oil embargo; based on some reactions, you'd have thought the National Maximum Speed Law called for executing the occasional accidental speeder.

In the 1980s, the tobacco lobby launched a group called the Tea Party, declaring bans on smoking in restaurants and on airplanes were an existential threat to liberty and the first steps down the road to godless communism. People lit up just to get arrested, and the arrests always made the papers.

Over the past three decades, we've been treated to a never-ending string of conservative eruptions of faux outrage.

Motorcycle helmets? Tyranny!

The store can only give me a paper bag to take my groceries home? I'm the victim of naked Stalinism!

Phasing out incandescent light bulbs? It's got to be part of a plot to destroy America!

Did you just say, "Happy Holidays"?! You must hate Jesus and want to force me to renounce Christianity.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Thom Hartmann Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

S&P Blames Republicans, Mainstream Media Fails to Report It

Globalization Is Killing The Globe: Return to Local Economies

The Great Tax Con Job

The Uncanny, Frightening Ways That Trump's America Mirrors Hitler's Germany

The Truth about the Trust Fund-- Destroying Social Security to Destroy the Two Party System

The Deciding Moment: The Theft of Human Right

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

6 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Robert Cowen

Become a Fan
Author 17869
(Member since Jun 28, 2008), 2 fans, 3 articles, 233 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Great article, Thom. Your connecting "profits" with phony "freedom" arguments is exactly right.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 5:14:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 727 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Yeah, the money lovers have been around a long, long time.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 8:37:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 18 fans, 8 articles, 17 quicklinks, 2563 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Masks are germ breeding sacks meant to damage our health. They are stupid dog tricks teaching compliance to baaing sheeples. Watch a bunch of people using masks continually gasp for breath, fiddling constantly with the mask, touching face, mask, and everything in the area with germy hands. It is ludicrous to think they prevent anything but clear thinking, or human to human interactions, like love or commerce.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 7:06:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 13 fans, 819 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The toxicity of face masks. The CO2 levels are off the charts.

link

Imagine being required to wear these things for several hours a day in order to keep your job.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 1:10:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Helen Carpenter

Become a Fan
Author 508740
(Member since Apr 15, 2017), 5 fans, 1 articles, 18 quicklinks, 289 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

YouTube suppressed the video - what else?!!

Is there one on Bitchute?

And Chuck - you said it perfectly....a germ breeding sack.

First video - an interview with a California mayor who is pushing back against Newsom's dictates on masks:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isXcfoXpglc&t=552s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1ODBTdNiG0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmEt0UjrnfQ

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 7:26:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 17 fans, 42 articles, 29 quicklinks, 2816 comments, 28 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Helen Carpenter:   New Content

All three videos are excellent. Thank you.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 10:57:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 