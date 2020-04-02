COVID-19 and, We are not allowed to watch, listen and read what we want, anymore!

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Now, that almost all of us, all over the world, have been forced into staying in what could be easily defined as house arrest, there is suddenly plenty of time to read books, to watch great films, and to listen to splendid music.

Many of us, for years, have been sadly repeating again and again: "if only we would have time""

Now there is plenty of it - plenty of time. The world has stopped. Something terrible is happening; something we never wanted to occur. We sense it, we are terrified, but we do not know precisely, what it is. Not now, not yet.

Fiction has become reality. Albert Camus and his Plague. Jose Saramago and Blindness.

We did not really know that something like this could take place; even those of us who have close to zero trust in the wisdom of Western civilization.

Today, again, I read the same argument that has been sending chills down my spine, each time it is repeated. And repeated it is being, now regularly, at least in Europe. There, Fascism is clearly back. Dr. Luboš Motl , a Czech theoretical physicist, who was an assistant professor at Harvard University from 2004 to 2007:

"And they believe that the structures which allow them to survive - the governments, banks, and so on - are 'evil'. Some are just financially illiterate. But others know what they are saying, and rejoice in demanding that trillions be sacrificed in order to infinitesimally increase the probability that a 90-year-old will avoid infection and live a little bit longer. They don't accept their dependence on society and the system at all. They don't realize that their moral values, their 'human rights', are only available if paid for by prosperous societies."

A doctor" my God! A "prosperous society" means, obviously, a capitalist, Western society. Imperialism, neo-colonialism! To the people like him, clearly, not every human life is equal. 'Value' depends on age, and perhaps on race?'

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9