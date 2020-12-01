 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 12/1/20

COVID-19: The Way the Music Died?

The lay of the last minstrel - by Sir Walter Scott%2C Illustrated by James Henry Nixon.
The lay of the last minstrel - by Sir Walter Scott%2C Illustrated by James Henry Nixon.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: James Henry Nixon)   Details   Source   DMCA

"Why," Candice Holdsworth asks at British web site spiked, "aren't more artists standing up to lockdown?" "The lockdown has completely decimated the live-performance industry," she writes. "And yet we hear very little from leading people in theatre, music and the arts criticising the lockdown and what it is doing to their industry."

There are exceptions. Probably the most prominent is Van Morrison, who's recording lockdown protest songs (with, among others, Eric Clapton) and using the revenues to fund grants for working musicians left unemployed by government mandates.

But the exceptions prove the rule. Most entertainment celebrities have gone along with, and some have even actively promoted, government shutdowns of everything from movie theaters to nightclubs in the name of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even if one supports such measures, it's important to understand that they impose costs on all of us.

As both closures and non-closure restrictions stretch on month after month, some performance venues will doubtless close permanently. They can't pay rent, keep the lights on, and feed their owners forever without generating revenue.

How many musicians, dancers, and stage actors -- aspiring, up-and-coming, or long-working but without financial resources to wait the pandemic out -- have already given up and sought work that neither utilizes their talents nor brightens our lives nearly as much? How many will never return to entertainment?

Technology helps. Music can be recorded, videos produced, shows live-streamed to home viewers. But for many artists and many fans, there's just no substitute for live, in-person performances.

And speaking of audiences, the lockdown measures cost us as well. Missing those evenings out at the club or theater may not be Oliver Twist level deprivation, but it's definitely a quality of life downer.

In late November, my wife and I went out to a club to see a band for the first time in ten months. Same club (the High Dive in Gainesville, Florida) and same band (The Grass is Dead -- a fantastic combo melding bluegrass musicianship with Grateful Dead and related music) as the last time, in January.

The difference between the two gigs was stark. Masks, of course. Severely reduced audience size. No dance floor (you could stand next to your chair and dance, but not mix). Drinking outside only.

I'm not complaining as a customer, mind you. It wasn't just better than nothing, it was fantastic. There's nothing like joining fellow fans in a room to hear great musicians doing their thing and doing it well.

But with an audience of maybe 20 or so (The Grass is Dead can pack a venue in normal times), I have to wonder how either the band or the club made enough money on the show to keep going for very long. And in many places, that show couldn't have happened at all, even with social distancing, masking, etc.

Politicians and bureaucrats, whose paychecks continue to arrive in full and on time, are doing terrible and likely long-term harm to both performers and fans in the name of fighting COVID-19.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)
Comment by Rob Kall:

I have to agree. While I totally agree on the need for masks and social distancing, I also believe that cities and states need to use more precision in deciding what to allow. We have to come up with new ways to make going out and supporting restaurant and entertainment venues possible. We've spent billions on vaccines. We need to invest in research and ideas on how to enable returning to normal, or as near normal as possible.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020 at 3:55:20 PM

  Recommend  (1+)
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
(Member since Feb 15, 2012)
I agree.

On one hand, I can understand why there was a very scattershot approach in the early days (one of the more outrage-inducing examples being Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer's decree that one could go to Home Depot and buy construction items but not gardening items). Once the idea that COVID-19 was some kind of new and unique threat was taken to heart, true or not, everything was going to get thrown against the wall to see what might stick.

On the other hand, we're most of a year into this thing now and it seems like it's time to calm down and take harder looks at what works and what doesn't.

But, just to be clear, this column wasn't intended as a complaint about how government is handling the pandemic per se. Just more of a reminder that any response includes real costs that aren't easily quantifiable. There are things we're losing. Some of those things we won't get back. And recognizing those things is part of deciding whether what we're after is worth what it's costing us to chase it.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020 at 4:17:40 PM

  Recommend  (0+)
June Genis

Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010)
Its time for any government official who makes a decree that causes someone else to lose their job to have their salary suspended for the duration.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020 at 4:23:04 PM

  Recommend  (1+)
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
(Member since Feb 15, 2012)
GMTA. When I mention that they're not the ones missing paychecks, I had that in mind, but was too close to my word limit to consider going further down that particular path ;-)

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020 at 5:14:30 PM

  Recommend  (0+)
