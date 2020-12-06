 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 12/6/20

COVID-19 Is Claiming Another Casualty: Public Education

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Baby hand on chalkboard by Nenad Stojkovic via Flickr
Baby hand on chalkboard by Nenad Stojkovic via Flickr
(Image by Nenad Stojkovic via Flickr)   Details   DMCA

The pandemic could be killing more than those infected with COVID-19.

Due to its impact on in-person instruction, it might also be delivering a death blow to American public education.

School districts are experiencing a noticeable decline in enrollment as they head into the winter months continuing the remote and hybrid learning models with which they began the year.

New York City schools alone have noted losing 31,000 students this fall.

Massachusetts public schools, 37,000.

Fairfax County, Va., over 8,700.

Los Angeles Unified School District, 11,000.

Orange County, Calif., 8,000.

Wisconsin public school enrollment fell 3%.

Chicago has seen its largest decline in two decades.

Parents are opting instead to homeschool their children or enroll them in charter, private, and parochial schools.

Carroll County, Md. public schools director of student services, Karl Streaker, told the Baltimore Sun:

"We attribute a lot of this to the pandemic. We have experienced declining enrollment in Carroll County before, but I think the rate of this decline in such a short period is not consistent with anything we experienced."

Washington state's superintendent of public instruction, Chris Reykdal, added:

"As our nation continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, states across the country are seeing changes in K-12 enrollment as families make decisions about the safest and most effective learning environments for their children."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 