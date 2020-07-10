 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/10/20

COVID-19 Denialism is Rooted in the Settler Colonial Mindset

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 513617
Message Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Republished from macskamoksha.com

Manifest Destiny
Manifest Destiny
(Image by seriykotik1970)   Details   DMCA

COVID denialism in the US is problematic to say the least. The nation is facing a public health crisis that's far worse than it needs to be, as shown by the examples of countless other nations around the world that have largely suppressed the first wave. In fact, the US is one of the most dangerous places to be for this pandemic.

We have failed to pursue common sense policies and collective action here due to the ignorant attitudes not only of our leadership but of a significant share of our population.

Three recent interviews I did for my podcast, "Voices for Nature & Peace," highlighted the connection between this unfortunate state of affairs and our status as a settler-colonial state. These three guests were Margaret Kimberley, a columnist at the Black Agenda Report and member of the Black Alliance for Peace; Joanna Pocock, the Canadian-born, London-residing author of "Surrender," a memoir about living in the western US; and Alley Valkyrie, a US American activist, writer and artist in France.

What is "settler colonialism"? A method of expanding a nation's area in which ordinary citizens take the lead by physically occupying un-ceded land themselves, using violence or the threat of violence, often for resource extraction activities like mining, ranching, logging or farming. Spreading religion is another justification. When the area's original inhabitants defend themselvesor even when they don't, and just try to negotiate peacefullythey are moved or massacred by the nation's military. (Hence the term, "calling in the cavalry.")

The United States of America was founded this way, as waves of European colonists moved from east to west, dispossessing Native Americans of their home territories as they went. In fact, one of the two main reasons for seeking independence from the British was because they forbade colonists from stealing land west of the Appalachians. The other main reason was to preserve and spread the institution of slavery.

Though "the frontier" was officially declared closed in 1890, and the so-called "Indian Wars" are said to have ended by 1924, the US remains a settler colonial state. The physical occupation is ongoing, as well as the mindsets that motivate it.

Settler colonialism is adamantly individualistic and driven by greed. Said Margaret Kimberley:

"[We have] this history of settler-colonialism where people had to be hostile to each other. Your goal was to invade someone else's land, or enslave someone, or grab something before somebody else could. We're still living with that and we have to fight against it."

This approach to life was bad enough during business-as-usual, but in the middle of a pandemic, it's deadly. The hostility has taken active form in assaults on retail employees at stores that require masks, and in the refusal to wear masks. This "nobody's gonna tell me what to do" belligerence is the opposite of what we need right now.

Writer Joanna Pocock, whose two years living in Montana form the backbone of her book "Surrender," says that the US American concept of "freedom" seems to her to be based on a brief period in the 19th Century when white settlers were able to run roughshod over both native people and native landscapes with virtually no limitations on their rapacious behavior. Again, it was wrong then and it's wrong now.

The fact that the two demographics hardest hit by COVID-19 in the US have been Native Americans and African Americans is a perversely ironic tragedy, given that these were the two demographics hardest hit by settler colonialism. When people deny or downplay COVID-19, they are compounding the suffering of these populations, and helping write a new chapter of settler colonialism's toxic legacy.

As for the skepticism that the pandemic is even real?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Kollibri terre Sonnenblume Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kollibri terre Sonnenblume's articles are republished his website Macska Moksha.  He is a writer, photographer, tree hugger, animal lover, and dissident.



Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Chilling Arrest of Max Blumenthal

Democrats: To Beat Trump, You Need to Buck Your Leadership

Climate Change: Why is it so often "sooner than predicted"?

The Teachable Moment of the Greta Thunberg Phenomena

The Seattle WTO Uprising & the Indymedia Movement, Twenty Years Later

Unplowed Tallgrass Prairie: Rarer Than Old-Growth Forest

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 