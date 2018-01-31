- Advertisement -

CODEPINK co-founders Medea Benjamin and Jodie Evans were detained on Sat. Jan 27 in the West Bank city of Hebron along with Palestinian human rights defender Issa Amro and CODEPINK activist Tighe Barry. The three CODEPINK activists had traveled to the West Bank to join with Palestinian activists in in their efforts to end Israel's occupation. All four were taken to a police station.

The day before, the CODEPINK activists had met with Basim Tamimi, father of 16-year-old Palestinian political prisoner, Ahed Tamimi. Ahed was arrested on Dec. 19, 2017, for slapping an Israelli soldier who was trying to enter her home, shortly after her 15-year-old cousin Mohammed Tamimi had been shot in the head by an Israeli soldier. Since then, an Israeli writer has publicly called for Ahed's rape while she is imprisoned, and CODEPINK has been actively demanding her release, sign their petition here.

- Advertisement -



Ahed Tamimi

(Image by Aavez) Permission Details DMCA

