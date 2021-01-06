 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/6/21

CNN: We Are Watching an Attempt At Sedition-- A Coup-- as Capitol is Taken Over

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   7 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (300 fans)

protesters swarming the US Capitol Building
protesters swarming the US Capitol Building
(Image by WUSA)   Details   DMCA

The US Capitol is on lockdown. Protesters are on the floor of the Senate hall. House Reps and Senators are in hiding. Protesters inside the US Capitol clashing with police, with shots fired, according the Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA.) "This is unAmerican." McCarthy told Fox News.

Trump supporting protestors have breeched barricades and have taken over the US Capitol building-- a throng entering the building, parading through Statuary Hall going further into the building.

CNN says "we are watching at attempt at Sedition-- A Coup.

The protestors have disrupted the counting of the electoral votes.

I've been to many protests. This is unprecedented, as all the people covering this on all news networks, including FOX news are saying.

Fox news reports that protesters are trying to break down the doors of the House of Representatives.

The question is, this has been going on, at this point, at least 30 minutes. Why have the police and national guards not rushed to the scene. These people are preventing elected representatives from doing their job. Media are commenting that Trump could stop this with a tweet. He has not done so.

Rep: Adam Kinzinger (R) says he is. hearing gunshots and that this is insane.

This is lawlessness. It reminds of the behavior of the Cliven Bundy standoff, where federal agents were not obeyed. Eventually, law agents stopped it, and in the process, one of the protesters was shot. This is a threat to democracy. This has already stood too long.

I'm listening to Fox news, because I wanted to hear the most sympathetic reporting for Trump Protesters and the voices there are also outraged. They report that Capitol Police, inside the House Reps hall, are standing at the door guns drawn as protesters are trying to get in the room where the legislators are.

Bottom-line, the people who have breeched the barriers are trespassing and endangering elected representatives. They must be removed quickly, even if it involves police using whatever force is necessary. This is not a protest on the street. It is a direct assault on Democracy. Every person who can be identified as trespassing should be arrested, charged with as severe an offense as possible and given jail time. The police should surround the protesters and arrest any that have breeched the barriers.

Of course, the thought arises, will POSPOTUS Trump pardon them?

As it stands, the congress will NOT certify Joe Biden as president today because these protesters have attacked the process of democracy.

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

5 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 1089 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

My first knee-jerk reaction:

If this country doesn't hold Trump responsible for this then it

is truly lost. This moron needs to leave the White House now!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 at 8:25:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 714 articles, 2093 quicklinks, 6394 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

A little over an hour ago, my House Rep tweeted:

Tweet from House Rep
Tweet from House Rep
(Image by Screen shot) Details DMCA
Tweet from House Rep
Tweet from House Rep
(Image by screen shot) Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 at 8:37:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 714 articles, 2093 quicklinks, 6394 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

According to local WAVY-TV10, 3:35 pm, one person has been shot at the US Capitol, condition unknown.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 at 8:38:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 12 fans, 31 articles, 55 quicklinks, 1532 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Some supporters who I talked with them, told me this is their freedom.

I say, it is unfortunate time not just for many Americans but also for other countries that are suffering from Western illegal sanctions which violate international accords.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 at 9:03:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 78 fans, 315 articles, 1337 quicklinks, 3622 comments, 39 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

It was all perfectly predictable. Trump is perfectly happy to foment a coup even if there are deaths and wreckage of our most sacred institutions and buildings. He was always hoping for some way to stop the count and somehow prolong government in its current form with him in power. I've been writing about it for months, since the election.

The Democrats, clueless and naive innocents that they are, faithfully just believe in better angels when the president has only devils.

It's all fun and games until the country is overthrown. North Koreans must be wondering why America is so much more unstable than their country.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 at 9:07:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 714 articles, 2093 quicklinks, 6394 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Our governor (VA) has just sent our national guard and 200 state troopers to DC to help.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 at 9:31:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Art Costa

Become a Fan
Author 48718
(Member since May 19, 2010), 5 fans, 1380 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

In that scenario, no one wins.

There's a meme circulating on social media that goes like this:

If you catch 100 red fire ants as well as 100 large black ants, and put them in a jar, at first, nothing will happen. However, if you violently shake the jar and dump them back on the ground the ants will fight until they eventually kill each other. The thing is, the red ants think the black ants are the enemy and vice versa, when in reality, the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. This is exactly what's happening in society today. Liberal vs. Conservative. Black vs. White. Pro Mask vs. Anti Mask. The real question we need to be asking ourselves is who's shaking the jar " and why?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 at 9:43:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 