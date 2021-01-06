CNN: We Are Watching an Attempt At Sedition-- A Coup-- as Capitol is Taken Over



protesters swarming the US Capitol Building

(Image by WUSA) Details DMCA



The US Capitol is on lockdown. Protesters are on the floor of the Senate hall. House Reps and Senators are in hiding. Protesters inside the US Capitol clashing with police, with shots fired, according the Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA.) "This is unAmerican." McCarthy told Fox News.

Trump supporting protestors have breeched barricades and have taken over the US Capitol building-- a throng entering the building, parading through Statuary Hall going further into the building.

CNN says "we are watching at attempt at Sedition-- A Coup.

The protestors have disrupted the counting of the electoral votes.

I've been to many protests. This is unprecedented, as all the people covering this on all news networks, including FOX news are saying.

Fox news reports that protesters are trying to break down the doors of the House of Representatives.

The question is, this has been going on, at this point, at least 30 minutes. Why have the police and national guards not rushed to the scene. These people are preventing elected representatives from doing their job. Media are commenting that Trump could stop this with a tweet. He has not done so.

Rep: Adam Kinzinger (R) says he is. hearing gunshots and that this is insane.

This is lawlessness. It reminds of the behavior of the Cliven Bundy standoff, where federal agents were not obeyed. Eventually, law agents stopped it, and in the process, one of the protesters was shot. This is a threat to democracy. This has already stood too long.

I'm listening to Fox news, because I wanted to hear the most sympathetic reporting for Trump Protesters and the voices there are also outraged. They report that Capitol Police, inside the House Reps hall, are standing at the door guns drawn as protesters are trying to get in the room where the legislators are.

Bottom-line, the people who have breeched the barriers are trespassing and endangering elected representatives. They must be removed quickly, even if it involves police using whatever force is necessary. This is not a protest on the street. It is a direct assault on Democracy. Every person who can be identified as trespassing should be arrested, charged with as severe an offense as possible and given jail time. The police should surround the protesters and arrest any that have breeched the barriers.

Of course, the thought arises, will POSPOTUS Trump pardon them?

As it stands, the congress will NOT certify Joe Biden as president today because these protesters have attacked the process of democracy.