General News   

#CNN & #MSNBC Both Caught Meddling in US Democracy | #FakeNews

By
Author 43658
Both CNN and MSNBC have just put out fraudulent claims about Presidential polls.



Rigged CNN poll
Rigged CNN poll
(Image by Political Film Blog)   Details   DMCA

Bias is clearly to attack Bernie Sanders, the actual front runner, and prop up establishment hawk (and hack) Joe Creepy Uncle Biden.

CNN rigged a poll to censor out nearly everyone under 50 years of age. Based on this nonsensical false sampling they claim Biden is now in the lead.

MSNBC was caught making up false numbers to report, increasing Biden from an actual 25% approval to a magical 28%, just enough to edge out Bernie Sanders. But this is a fraud, deliberate journalistic malfeasance at the highest levels. How could such a thing happen? How could it not?

Comcast executive to host Joe Biden fundraiser


Comcast owns NBC.



(Image by Unknown Owner)   Details   DMCA
MSNBC is also that bastion of journalistic integrity that hired an exposed CIA mole, Ken Dilanian, to feed its viewers propaganda about "national security."

Ken Dilanian, CIA mole
Ken Dilanian, CIA mole
(Image by Political Film Blog)   Details   DMCA

MSNBC also made hysterical, highly dangerous, and false claims about the Russians' ability and intention to shut down America's electrical grid, a completely false story that was retracted as soon as it went out by the Washington Post. This kind of unhinged war propaganda could lead the world straight to Armageddon.


(Image by Unknown Owner)   Details   DMCA

Now, the parties truly "meddling in America's democracy" should be very clear, although I can only scratch the surface here concerning the long history of media corruption and outright lies broadcast all the time.

#

 

Joe Giambrone is an American author, freelance writer and filmmaker. Non-fiction works appear at International Policy Digest, WhoWhatWhy, Foreign Policy Journal, Counterpunch, Globalresearch, , OpedNews, High Times and other online outlets. His science fiction thriller Transfixion and his Hollywood satire
 
Most Popular Articles by this Author:

Is This the Man Who "Radicalized" Dzhokhar Tsarnaev?

The Future Children of Fukushima

The U.N. Would Never Lie to George Monbiot

Genocide and the Native American Experience

Nuclear Nightmare Worsens

Do I trust Christopher Nolan or his Batman?

Joe Giambrone

Sorry about the photo formatting. The site could use some tweaking, to look more like this one...

#CNN & #MSNBC Both Caught Meddling in US Democracy | #FakeNews

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:02:25 PM

Joe Giambrone

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

Everytime I think the corporate media can't get any worse, they prove me wrong. Shameless shills and gate keepers for empire is all they are. If the FCC was a legitimate regulatory agency, every one of these so called news outlets would lose their broadcast license for not only not serving the public interest, but undermining it.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:48:01 PM

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:48:01 PM

Michele Goddard

Author 513220

They also misrepresented a Kaiser poll on Single Payer Universal Health Care trying to insinuate that most people prefer the ACA. Thanks for the article. Take care.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:48:13 PM

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:48:13 PM

Starbuck

Author 24974

Amazing. Gee I wonder who else has been calling the media fraudulent/fake in recent years and getting attacked for it...

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00:01 AM

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00:01 AM

Kevin Parker

Author 507840

Please. As their details note:

"Crosstabs on the following pages only include results for subgroups with a minimum n=125 unweighted cases. While interviews were conducted among a representative sample of the adult population of the United States, results for subgroups with fewer than n=125 unweighted cases are not displayed and instead are denoted with "N/A" because they are too small to be projectable to their true values in the population."

They polled people under 50; they weighted them according to whatever factors they saw fit, and even the article says Biden leads Sanders among those under 45 31% to 19%. Take some time to understand polling before you complain about it.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:14:19 AM

Joe Giambrone

Reply to Kevin Parker:

They "weighted" and manipulated the will of half the population right out of existence to please their masters in a ridiculous propaganda exercise that you want to applaud.

I don't believe a word of it.

CNN has a forty-year history of lying, and I'll "complain about it" as I see fit. They will certainly have enough uncritical viewers to survive if you're a gauge. They've broadcast fake war reports. They've hired Al Qaeda propagandists to manufacture news about Syria. Just this morning Jake Tapper did an Orwellian Memory Hole stunt after accusing the Venezuelan government of terrorism--terrorism which magically dsappeared after it was revealed to be US proxies.

We'll see how Biden stacks up at other, less fraudulent polling organizations.



(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 5:27:26 AM

Joe Giambrone

Reply to Joe Giambrone:

ps.


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 5:53:23 AM

Jerry Policoff

Author 5807
Senior Editor

Reply to Joe Giambrone:

Joe,


sorry to say this, but Kevin Parker is correct. If you are going to go after polls (and there is plenty of justification fore questioning their veracity), you need to understand methodology. The younger demographics were indeed included in the sample. You did not identify the question for which you copied part of the table, but it was obviously addressed to a subsample of the original sample of 1,007 adults. That means that the sample size failed to meet standards for statistical reliability, and when that happens the projections are suppressed, though they are included in the poll calculations. Please note that the average for all adults was much lower than the average for the older ones. That is because the younger adults lowered the average significantly.

We need to be on solid ground when we challenge these polls, and in this case you were not.


Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:18:38 PM

Joe Giambrone

Reply to Jerry Policoff:

You say:

"That means that the sample size failed to meet standards for statistical reliability,"

in the same post you defend this bullshit poll. Sorry, but, I'm done here. You guys hear yourselves? Say it out loud next time.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 4:12:07 PM

Joe Giambrone

Reply to Joe Giambrone:

And PS.

Just because jargon exists to explain away how terrible this poll is doesn't make it any less terrible, or deceitful. There's a pseudo-intellectual obliviousness here at play that completely misses the big picture. CNN didn't just figure out how to ask people questions last week. Their poll is so glaringly rigged, I can't believe we're still talking about it.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 4:25:09 PM

Steve Phillips

Author 17697

The "ole boys club" in Congress, which includes the old gala, do not want to lose their sweet lobbyist bribes so Bernie can't be the nominee. Well that's just too damn bad for them because they can have ass clown trump, a certified liar and moron, or the peoples choice, Bernie. And if the mainstream media can start doing honest coverage of Bernie we will blow trump out of our white house so bad that he'll need more therapy to sooth his over inflated ego.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:11:18 AM

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:11:18 AM

Jerry Policoff

Author 5807
Senior Editor

You are not listening.

I never defended the poll. In fact I am working on a piece that will be very critical of this and other polls. All I am saying is that you were incorrect in how you interpreted those symbols next to 18-34 and 35-49.

This is not personal. You are right to distrust the pollsters, but you are wrong in how you are going about it. That same poll did publish projections for those same demographics where a question was asked of the entire sample (1007 adults) and the sample size was therefore large enough to yield statistically reliable results.

Your conclusion that this was a bad poll is correct. Your basis for saying so was not.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:02:52 PM

Joe Giambrone

Reply to Jerry Policoff:

Jerry,

You've not disproven my central claim. Stop pretending you have.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:07:57 PM

Jerry Policoff

Author 5807
Senior Editor

Reply to Joe Giambrone:

I'm done. As far as I can see your central claim is that CNN excluded young respondents which you "prove" with hashmarks that in reality signify a sample too small to project with statistical confidence (though they are included in the actual projections).

You should be embarrassed by your mistake, which only detracts from your correct assumption that CNN polls are dishonest. I find it impossible to conduct a rational discussion with you. Bye bye.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:43:45 AM

Joe Giambrone

Reply to Jerry Policoff:

CNN deliberately makes a sample that's biased toward the older population, and it's my fault.

"

signify a sample too small to project with statistical confidence "

It never occurs to you to question why this is. And that's my fault too. Glad you're done. Perhaps you never started.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:15:52 PM

Jerry Policoff

Author 5807
Senior Editor

Reply to Joe Giambrone:

Let me spell it out for you. I can't address the clip you used because you did not identify the question it came from, but clearly it was a question asked of a subset of the larger sample since questions asked of the larger sample did project these demographics. CNN does not break down its sample (something they can and should be criticized for) but for the sake of argument, let's say this was a question addressed to Democrats which was probably in the neighborhood of 400 adults. The 18-34 and 35-49 Democrats probably numbered about 40 respondents each. The smaller the sample the less reliable it is. A sample of 75 or so is probably the minimum required to make a projection. This particular issue has nothing to do with CNN. No pollster dealing with any subject will include projections based on such a small sample. No pollster will spend what is necessary to produce a sample large enough among these demographics either. The fact is though that the younger respondents clearly did lower the total averages, as I pointed out before.

Why don't you just admit that you are clueless when it comes to statistical analysis, polling, and methodology. There are lots of things wrong with this poll, and I will be exposing them in a piece, but you seem obsessed with defending your own piece which is basically uninformed jibberish. Statistics is a science. Get yourself a book and learn something about it before pretending you know what you are talking about. You seem to want to insist I am defending CNN. I'm not. What I am doing is pointing out that your analysis is way off base. In other wqords, the CNN poll sucks and so does your analysis.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:53:14 PM

Joe Giambrone

Reply to Jerry Policoff:   New Content

What I admit to is that you're clueless when it comes to manufacturing propaganda for the masses. You fail to comprehend intention, deliberate malfeasance in polling--IN YOUR OWN WORDS--a "small sample."

And it's not an entirely "small sample" but small when it comes to the section of the population that favors Sanders.

In your arrogance and belligerence, you insist that this CNN poll error has "nothing to do with CNN."

People with common sense do not believe you. I'm done responding to you. You claim all this expertise and provide nothing but speculation about made up hypotheticals to make your case. Then you concede that the poll is "ludicrous" playing both sides of your own criticism for some reason.

I really do have better things to do. I thought you were going to use all that superior intelligence you claim to write your own article. What's stopping you?



Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9:46:08 PM

