CNN & #MSNBC Both Caught Meddling in US Democracy | #FakeNews

- Advertisement -









- Advertisement -





Bias is clearly to attack Bernie Sanders, the actual front runner, and prop up establishment hawk (and hack) Joe Creepy Uncle Biden.

CNN rigged a poll to censor out nearly everyone under 50 years of age. Based on this nonsensical false sampling they claim Biden is now in the lead.

- Advertisement -

MSNBC was caught making up false numbers to report, increasing Biden from an actual 25% approval to a magical 28%, just enough to edge out Bernie Sanders. But this is a fraud, deliberate journalistic malfeasance at the highest levels. How could such a thing happen? How could it not?

Comcast executive to host Joe Biden fundraiser





Comcast owns NBC.







(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

MSNBC is also that bastion of journalistic integrity that hired an exposed CIA mole, Ken Dilanian, to feed its viewers propaganda about "national security."

MSNBC also made hysterical, highly dangerous, and false claims about the Russians' ability and intention to shut down America's electrical grid, a completely false story that was retracted as soon as it went out by the Washington Post. This kind of unhinged war propaganda could lead the world straight to Armageddon.



(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA



Now, the parties truly "meddling in America's democracy" should be very clear, although I can only scratch the surface here concerning the long history of media corruption and outright lies broadcast all the time.

#