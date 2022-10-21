CIA Controlled Media Heartlessly Not Reporting US Years of War Causing Starvation Death in Somalia



In Somalia, already during the 1980s, the US backed a brutal dictatorship without regard to famine on a massive scale resulting in the deaths of more than 300,000 Somalis, mostly children.





In 1992 US Marines and Rangers killed many Somalis before being pulled out of danger after Blackhawk helicopters were shot down. Over the next decade years, the US government attempted overtly and covertly with funding and arming to keep the warlord most cooperative for US investment banking interests in power.





2003-2005, Increased US funding and support for the warlords who were being defeated by a new and immensely popular conservative Islamic Courts Union government.





June 15, 2006, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan,

"it was wrong for the United States government to support warlords in Somalia."





In 2006, the Islamic Courts reopened Mogadishu International Airport,. The first airplane chartered by the Arab League flew from the airport for the first time in 11 years picking up Islamic Courts delegates to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.





When the popular Islamic Courts Union government forces finally defeated the warlords despite foreign troops and US helping the warlords, the US trained Ethiopian Army and Air Force invaded and murderously temporarily defeated the Somalian Islamic Courts.

