Power of Story
CIA Agent Whistleblower Video

New: CIA Agent Whistleblower Risks All To Expose The Shadow Government GeoengineeringWatch.org TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Dane Wigington)   Permission   Details   DMCA


If your government is being controlled by people you did not elect to represent you, then taxation without representation surely exists here. Not to mention neither you nor your elected officials are controlling things like war, or anything else for that matter. Can something be done? Kind of like killing cockroaches. First you have to find them, then you try to exterminate them, but they keep coming back, well, they've been here forever.

 

I've been retired for sometime now and have spent my time learning how to watercolor and doing a lot of research on the net. I take care of my mother and from time to time enjoy writing for OpEdNews. I live near San Antonio Texas on a two acre (more...)
 

Fernando Macias

Wake up and realize you're not in Kansas anymore. So many people that I come in contact with are absolutely clueless about what is going on around them. They are too busy at their jobs and family life and not at all aware that the media they are getting is not the real deal. The internet is the last bastion of true information and many people just don't have time to do the research. Everything in this video is exactly what I have been reading and seeing from other sources and even from my own personal experiences.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 28, 2017 at 2:32:40 PM

