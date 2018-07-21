- Advertisement -

By Edward Curtin

I saw them when going out,

Matted down like roosting geese

In the grass by the lake

Where they were lying still.

Their leader was instructing them

In tones so low no passing

Ear could hear a single word.

It sounded soothing all the same,

Although it also seemed

Like a conjurer's game.

I wondered as I hurried by

Why the need to decompress

To stretch their motley aging frames

In ways that only fashion

Could instruct, a shopper's feast

Upon whose table esoteric truths

Lay like the yoga pants they wore.

I might not need to tell you

All were strung-out women,

Yearning to adore the sun

That soon would rise to greet them.

And while I walked I wondered

Why tension held them fast

In his brutal arms, why

Stress had made a mess of them

And how often did they come

Here to find release of sorts.

Soon I reached the reedy swamp

That lay at the lake's edge

Where I stopped to watch

A heron balancing on one leg.

No arm was raised, no face

Turned up, she stood utterly

Alone, a Giacometti without a trace

Of angst or need to join a bevy.

When I returned and passed

The swamp, I jumped in shock,

The reeds exploded with her rise,

The massive blue wings beating air

Around my startled little head,

Her heat so hot she rose

High into the distant treetop.

I stood transfigured, a small

Creature, startled into awe.

When I came again to where

The group of women had lain

Only one remained, standing facing east,

Hands joined in supplication to the sun,

Begging for a bit of life,

As if she were the sun god's wife.

I found it very sad to see

Such anxiety, a desperate woman's plea

For what I cannot say but think

May be some kind of calming grace.

I guess I'd say the gods are fey,

They only come when left to be,

Alone in their own company.