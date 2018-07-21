 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Life Arts

By the Lake

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Edward Curtin       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 94064
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)
- Advertisement -

By Edward Curtin

From flickr.com: 0I7A1721.
From flickr.com: 0I7A1721.
(Image by Murray Foubister)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I saw them when going out,
Matted down like roosting geese
In the grass by the lake
Where they were lying still.
Their leader was instructing them
In tones so low no passing
Ear could hear a single word.
It sounded soothing all the same,
Although it also seemed
Like a conjurer's game.
I wondered as I hurried by
Why the need to decompress
To stretch their motley aging frames
In ways that only fashion
Could instruct, a shopper's feast
Upon whose table esoteric truths
Lay like the yoga pants they wore.
I might not need to tell you
All were strung-out women,
Yearning to adore the sun
That soon would rise to greet them.
And while I walked I wondered
Why tension held them fast
In his brutal arms, why
Stress had made a mess of them
And how often did they come
Here to find release of sorts.

Soon I reached the reedy swamp
That lay at the lake's edge
Where I stopped to watch
A heron balancing on one leg.
No arm was raised, no face
Turned up, she stood utterly
Alone, a Giacometti without a trace
Of angst or need to join a bevy.
When I returned and passed
The swamp, I jumped in shock,
The reeds exploded with her rise,
The massive blue wings beating air
Around my startled little head,
Her heat so hot she rose
High into the distant treetop.
I stood transfigured, a small
Creature, startled into awe.

- Advertisement -

When I came again to where
The group of women had lain
Only one remained, standing facing east,
Hands joined in supplication to the sun,
Begging for a bit of life,
As if she were the sun god's wife.

I found it very sad to see
Such anxiety, a desperate woman's plea
For what I cannot say but think
May be some kind of calming grace.

I guess I'd say the gods are fey,
They only come when left to be,
Alone in their own company.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Edward Curtin is a writer whose work has appeared widely. He teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Remembering Albert Camus' "The Plague": It is US

Prof. Noam Chomsky, Anarchist, Lectures Leftists on Why They Should Vote for Neo-Liberal, War Hawk Hillary Clinton

The Coming Wars to End All Wars

The "Deep State" Then and Now

Happy Fifth Anniversary, Hillary, You've Destroyed Libya

The 2001 Anthrax Deception

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 