- Advertisement -

Censorship

(Sidebar) I was so impressed that the Aljazeera documentary let the Haiti women speak for themselves. The children were well presented, hair combed and looking beautiful. So grateful, I did not expect Aljazeera censorship. I expected pushback only from the UN. So, I mistakenly did not check out the UN, World Bank, European Union career background of the Aljazeera host. Not until after the show and very angry Èzili Network viewers began sending me these: