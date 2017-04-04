- Advertisement -

Censorship

(Sidebar) I was so impressed that the Aljazeera documentary let the Haiti women speak for themselves. The children were well presented, hair combed and looking beautiful. So grateful, I did not expect Aljazeera censorship. I expected pushback only from the UN. So, I mistakenly did not check out the UN, World Bank, European Union career background of the Aljazeera host. Not until after the show and very angry Ãzili Network viewers began sending me these: