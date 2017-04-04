(Original article is at ezilidanto.com)
Ãzili DantÃ² on The Stream - Sexually abused by aid workers Part I and II
- Ãzili DantÃ² of HLLN censored for pointing out colonialism of U.N. aid workers' pedophilia, rape, child pornography, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, ethnic cleansing, cultural interruptions and destruction of national groups with near total impunity and immunity.
When the story broke about the UN soldiers' rape and resulting pregnancy on minors and women, former US Ambassador to the Congo and then head of the UN peacekeeping mission, William Lacy Swing, said the United Nation's Congo mission is:
"currently looking at a way to have a clearer and more viable paternity policy."
"It pains us all. It's absolutely odious. And we're determined to wipe it out."
Here's our HLLN challenge to the United Nations on its "zero tolerance" spiel which we have all heard before.
If nothing else, to prove its new "zero tolerance" the United Nations and its collaborators should start by helping all the Haiti victims interviewed for Femi Oke's Aljazeera story, "Haiti By Force." These few Haiti victims should at least receive help, both psychological and financial, from the United Nations.
Also, in 2007, HLLN asked for a copy of the investigation of brothels put into Haiti by Sri Lankan soldiers. To this day, even though we again sent another request in 2009 through an open letter and public appeal, the UN never responded. I again publicly reiterate this request for all information on the victims and circumstances dealing with the more than 100 Sri Lankan soldiers who had set up brothels in Haiti in the same manner UN soldiers did in Bosnia back in 1999.
It is totally disingenuous if the UN does not do so. We're hopeful that Ms. Femi Oke/Aljazeera, which the public records show, has deep UN pecuniary and career interests, will continue her good work by also insisting on UN help for the victims. All the UN has to do is take a DNA test on the children of the rapes noted in "Haiti By Force" documentary, insist the member states involved or UN agencies involved put it into their personnel medical data banks to find the matching fathers and prove or disprove the women's allegations.
Failure to expedite such a procedure is a wilful failure to act.
Recall, that as the head of the UN peacekeeping forces in the Congo, former US ambassador, William Lacy Swing, stated in 2005, that the UN was "currently looking at a way to have a clearer and more viable paternity policy."
Making good on this decades-old commitment so to help with the Haiti "UN-MINUSTAH babies" is the least Christian Saunders of the UN and Liz Bloomfield of InterAction can do after using AJStream to sell their "zero tolerance" spiel.
Otherwise, I was on the panel for nothing but to sell both Aljazeera's documentary and give credibility to the UN with our expertise. The women's stories and pain were just props and voyeuristic entertainment for the AJStream audience.
The Ãzili HLLNetwork will be on guard and watching out for good news for these few Haiti women survivors of UN rape and will continue to publicly insist on it.
The UN, as mercenary guns for the Western powers, may be above the law in the citadels of colonial power. But it enjoys no such immunity in the public opinion courts.
A Brief History of the UN/US Establishment's Use of the Zero Tolerance Card
This was done when the UN brought cholera to Haiti and is particularly true when the survivors of UN rape, pedophilia, sex slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, human trafficking and child pornography are brought to their attention. (See, New Emails Reveal Obama, Clintons Led Cover Up of Cholera Outbreak in Haiti- UN Peacekeepers caused the epidemic, which affected almost a million people, March 31, 2017; and UN Peacekeepers and Humanitarian Aid Workers raping, molesting and abusing Haitian children.)
A past that is still our present
1999
The UN mostly did not stop and punish the UN soldiers and civilians who raped in Bosnia nor did they change their "old boys network" military rape culture whatsoever. (See, Has the UN learned lessons of Bosnian sex slavery revealed in Rachel Weisz film? and, The Whistleblower - full movie based on actual events in Bosnia and UN (DYNCORP) soldiers' kidnapping, putting in brothels and raping women and girls.)
2005
"The range of sexual abuse includes reported rapes of young Congolese girls by U.N. troops; an Internet pedophile ring run from Congo by Didier Bourguet..(U.N. staff); a colonel from South Africa accused of molesting his teenage male translators; and estimates of hundreds of underage girls having babies fathered by U.N. soldiers who have been able to simply leave their children and their crimes behind."
The UN also mostly did not stop and punish the UN soldiers and civilians who raped Black women, girls and boys in the Congo. But they sure had the former US Ambassador to the Congo, Lacy Swing, doing the media afterwards to tout their so-called "zero tolerance" and "let's move forward, not look back at what was done in the past" spiel. (See, Peace at What Price?: U.N. Sex Crimes in Congo.)
2007
Over 110 Sri Lankan UN soldiers were expelled from Haiti. Haitians experienced them kidnapping, operating brothels and raping Haiti women, girls and boys.
To date, the UN has failed to release their investigations or to assist the many victims, despite numerous Ãzili HLLN request for their reports. The Haitian Permanent Mission that has the right to request these reports has abandoned the Haiti population. In fact, the current Haiti leaders, from the 2010, 2015 and 2016 Haiti presidential and/or parliamentary elections, were mostly not legitimately elected or appointed by the due authority of the Haitian people. They were put into office over Haiti resistance and protests which the UN troops quelled with live bullets. They were put in office through fake elections presided over by the Clinton-Obama State Department and senior UN officials.
Moreover, Haiti lawyers at HLLN say the UN does not have immunity because the SOFA agreement allowing MINUSTAH into Haiti was signed by a George W. Bush-imposed Boca Raton resident, Gerald Latortue in 2004. Latortue was a career UN-employee who had no authority to bind a Haitian nation that did not elect him. So, MINUSTAH is the fruit of a rotten tree that extends itself illegally through local puppets it puts in office to sign off for its own immunity. It subverts democracy and brought rape, repression, death and a cholera epidemic to Haiti, not stability. The UN's own records show that the violence rate in Haiti was 5.6 per 100,000 people in 2007. But under UN-MINUSTAH's 13-year reign, Haiti's violence doubled to 10.2 per 100,000.
2011
On July 28, 2011, UN soldiers from Uruguay, stationed in the beautiful scenic Southern town of Port Salut, Haiti, used a cellphone camera to film themselves laughing, as FOUR of them pinned down on a mattress, brutally raped and sodomized, Johnny Jean, an 18 year old Haiti boy they had kidnapped and brought to their barracks. The UN's first reaction was to deny it happened. Five perpetrators were indicted by a Uruguayan court and four were convicted of "private violence," not rape. (See video of the rape "Uruguay UN soldiers kidnap and brutally gang rape 18-year old Johnny Jean.")
2017
It's January 2017 and UN Secretary-General AntÃ³nio Guterres already knows that the UN cannot be its own investigator, judge, jury and executioner. Yet, he is washing his hands in zero tolerance rhetoric while drying it on the same old dirty towel of the career UN personnel he's put on his "High-Level Task Force to Improve United Nations Approach for Preventing, Addressing Sexual Abuse."
On March 28, 2017, I was invited to share my expertise as a human rights lawyer and expert familiar with the plight of the UN rape survivors on Aljazeera Stream.
My co-panelists for the show were: Peter Gallo (former UN investigator); Catherine Plumridge (Humanitrain); Megan Nobert (Report the Abuse); Christian Saunders (UN Dept. of Mgmt) and Liz Bloomfield (InterACTION).
Femi Oke of Aljazeera brought in a few clips from her Faultlines documentary of the Haiti women who were raped by the odious UN perpetrators in the same space that's simultaneously putting the UN at ease to not "speak about their cases."
The show seemed objective and critical of the UN failures. But essentially, the UN got to have full and largely unimpeded access to do heavy PR for "zero tolerance" while generally strumming our pain, stabbing at our open wounds, deflecting attention away from their failures: saying that rape is a universal danger for women; that only a few rogue UN soldiers and PMSCs in UN uniforms are involved; and that the UN's colonial rape culture can be aggressively, openly and successfully addressed by the same career UN insiders, like Lacy Swing, who have failed to "wipe it out" for decades. Swing from the Congo and Haiti regime change fame is at the UN as head of IOM and is on Guterres' new task force to address endemic UN pedophilia and rape of the people they're sent to protect.
Censorship
(Sidebar) I was so impressed that the Aljazeera documentary let the Haiti women speak for themselves. The children were well presented, hair combed and looking beautiful. So grateful, I did not expect Aljazeera censorship. I expected pushback only from the UN. So, I mistakenly did not check out the UN, World Bank, European Union career background of the Aljazeera host. Not until after the show and very angry Ãzili Network viewers began sending me these:
"As a speaker, Femi is a go-to moderator for the World Bank, United Nations and European Union." -- Aljazeera.com
"Whenever I hear people complain about the UN I always remind them that it can only be as good as its members. I'm a huge fan of the UN so I'm always optimistic about its potential." - Femi Oke, Flow With the Stream: My Stroll With Femi Oke