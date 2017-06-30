Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 6/30/2017 at 13:26:05



Qatar

This mountain of cash that does nothing but grow,

I could blow it on babes and fastuous good times,

And trickle it down to the folks with but dimes,

But I'd like something grand, more fitting of Me,

And thus have focused on the cause Qatari.

Qatar's the size of a Rhode Island county,

Has a cool flag and enviable bounty,

And a name in two ways people can utter,

Rhyming with "tar" or sounding like "cutter,"

And the best news service that nat-gas can buy,

That bugs all monarchies except the most nigh.

