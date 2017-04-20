Refresh  

"Buy American, Hire American" is Anti-American

From commons.wikimedia.org: Thomas B Jeffery Works Drawing {MID-71981}
Thomas B Jeffery Works Drawing
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
On April 18, US president Donald Trump visited the Kenosha, Wisconsin headquarters of Snap-on to speak in front of an American flag made of the company's tools and publicly sign an executive order titled "Hire American, Buy American."

The order itself is small beans -- it just orders four federal agency heads (Homeland Security, Justice, Labor, and State) to "review" policies and recommend changes that tend toward hiring and spending domestically instead of abroad. But such changes would just increase Americans' cost of living (and their taxes) rather than "saving Americans' jobs."

In his signing remarks, Trump complains that "for too long, we've watched as our factories have been closed and our jobs have been sent to other faraway lands." He omits both the reasons for manufacturing moving abroad and the effects of manufacturing moving abroad.

Capital tends to flow to where it can be most profitably invested. There's no secret conspiracy to deprive Bob in Wisconsin of gainful employment so that Li can have a job in Shenzhen. If a manufacturer can make a widget in Shenzhen, get that widget to America, and sell it at less than the cost of making it in Kenosha, Shenzhen wins ... and so does the consumer who buys that widget for less than it would have cost if Bob had made it. In fact, that consumer may be Bob himself, who's now hopefully making or doing something more profitable than manufacturing widgets.

I have two relatives who worked (in the 1980s) for a company that made blue jeans. One operated a sewing machine, the other was a sewing machine mechanic. Then the factory closed and the company moved production abroad.

They both found jobs in other fields. I've not discussed their wages or working conditions with them, but my impression is that they made out okay. Not everyone does, but on the whole we're better off with freer trade that tends to lower the prices we pay for goods and push our own work toward its most profitable and efficient uses.

The other day, I went shopping for jeans, and it suddenly occurred to me that the pair I was looking at cost less than a similar pair I bought circa 1990, and that not even accounting for inflation. I thought of my relatives.

Trump claims to be thinking of my relatives too, but his economic fantasies would harm them in the name of protecting them.

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


  New Content

As they say in economics, "all else being equal" you are exactly right. But all else is not ever equal.

As you point out, workers are consumers too. Lower consumer prices benefit all of society, but the loss of a job for an individual is not offset by lower consumer prices for that individual. If all of society benefits then it is only fair that US jobs be protected, society retrains a person for the loss of their job, or if someone is permanently unemployed then society provides unemployment compensation.

Workers (labor) usually are not capitalists or entrepreneurs. They do not take a job with the expectation of risk or are they paid a reward regardless of how the company does. This is another issue of fairness in compensating the unemployed.

Just because company A can produce at a cheaper price than company B, does not mean that company A is better. They may be practicing unfair worker compensation, exploitation, child labor, discrimination and slave labor. The product of company A may also lack safety and consumer protection. Morally, it is may be a lack of society norms and regulations that makes A's products cheaper.

While some "free trade" may be a good thing, it does not follow that a lot of "free trade" is better. No developed country has ever developed by using a "free trade" model. That includes the England, US, Japan, South Korea, China etc.

Every developed country has used currency manipulation, subsidies, tariffs, theft of intellectual property, and protectionist policies to develop. Thus too much "free trade" can lead to deindustrialization as we have experienced in the US over the past few decades.

There is no one-size-fits-all as some economic theory and politicians might suggest. It other words, it depends. It may have worked out well for your relatives but that is not what economic reality is made of.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 8:45:59 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

"If all of society benefits then it is only fair that US jobs be protected"


But "protecting jobs" can only damage society in the aggregate by raising prices for consumers to artificially keep workers in jobs that they are less suitable for than others for whatever reason.


I prefer unilateral free trade to "trade agreements," but the fact is that when NAFTA came into force in 1994, 99.7 million Americans were employed full time. Ten years later, 114.5 million Americans were employed full time. That's a 13% increase in full-time employment (faster than the increase in population, which was about 11%).


One American who got a better job because of NAFTA was me. I went from a low-paying non-union job at a boat factory to a high-paying union job at a food plant, because NAFTA meant that French's could consolidate its production in one US plant instead of having plants in Canada and Mexico to avoid tariffs.


Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 9:47:07 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content
Then you were lucky. My college-educated brother, not so much. And he lost his job at age 56....afterwards tenaciously seeking employment til his unemployment benefits stopped.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 21, 2017 at 12:06:36 AM

Author 0
