 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 5 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/30/20

Burying the Lede: Justin Amash Just Made History

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   14 comments
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Justin Amash
Justin Amash
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Details   DMCA

On April 28, US Representative Justin Amash (?-MI) launched a presidential "exploratory committee." He wants to take on Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic nominee-apparent Joe Biden this November as the nominee of the Libertarian Party.

If this was a "straight news" story instead of an op-ed, the first paragraph above would be known as the "lede" -- an introductory paragraph summarizing the most important facts the story covers.

And if this was a straight news story, that opening paragraph's author -- me -- would also be guilty of committing the supreme journalistic sin. To "bury the lede," the good folks at Merriam-Webster tell us, "refers to hiding the most important and relevant pieces of a story within other distracting information."

What's important, relevant, and missing from my lede paragraph (and, so far, the lede paragraph of every "straight news" story I've seen on Amash's campaign launch)? This:

For the first time ever, there's a sitting member of Congress whose party affiliation is "Libertarian."

Amash formally left the Republican Party on July 4, 2019, becoming the only bona fide independent member of Congress (the US Senate's two supposed "independents," Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of New Hampshire, caucus with the Democratic Party and are Democrats in all but name).

Amash has displayed libertarian ideological leanings since his days in Michigan's state legislature, and more prominently and combatively since his election to Congress in 2010. But he's kept the party dedicated to that ideology -- the Libertarian Party -- at arm's length.

Until now.

Since its founding in 1971, the Libertarian Party has won thousands of local elections and put a few state legislators in office on its ballot line, but Congress and the White House have always proven beyond its reach.

Until now.

As a long-time Libertarian Party activist (and as a former Libertarian appointee to federal office and the spouse of a former Libertarian local elected officeholder), I'm grateful to Congressman Amash for planting my party's flag on Capitol Hill.

I'm less enthusiastic about the congressman's presidential ambitions, for two reasons.

One is branding. If the Libertarian Party nominates Amash, it will be the fourth time in a row that we've nominated a "recently Republican" candidate instead of choosing someone closely associated with our own party. That kind of record promotes the false and damaging perception that Libertarians are just "Republicans who smoke dope."

The other is timing.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Well Said 1   News 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Aircraft Carriers: Give Truman and Ford a Burial at Sea

Political Parties Should Say What They Mean. The Libertarian Party Does.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

4 people are discussing this page, with 14 comments  Post Comment

June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 7 fans, 2 articles, 34 quicklinks, 953 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Although I've read that Amash is EXPLORING a Libertarian run I have not read that he has actually changed his registration yet. Have you?

Its also still unclear when or even IF there will be an on-site LP convention although if Amash actually throws his hat in I'm sure party leaders will to everything possible to make it an in person one. Just too big a publicity opportunity to pass up. I understand that the Natcom will be meeting this Saturday to make some big decisions. I'm sure they are pushing Amash to make up his mind by then.

Although I am a delegate, I may not be able to attend because I'm part of the vulnerable population but I'm sure its going to be an interesting event. While Amash is well respected there are also strong feelings at this point against running recent Republican converts. Now if he could just balance the ticket with a respected ex-Democrat VP he might have a good shot. :-)

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 2:50:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 7 fans, 525 articles, 833 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to June Genis:   New Content

Amash can't change his registration -- Michigan doesn't have registration by party. If you're referring to changing his party affiliation as a member of the House, I have it on good authority that he will be officially notifying the House Clerk that he is now a partisan Libertarian some time before the end of the week.

The Libertarian Party's bylaws allow its national committee to set the time and place of the biennial national convention. They do not however, allow the national committee to change the time and place of the convention. So any changes to the time and place will have to be made at the convention itself, by the delegates who show up in Austin on May 21. That's my position and I'm sticking to it ;-)

I'm also part of the COVID-19-vulnerable population, but I'm going to try and make it to Austin anyway.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 4:16:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 7 fans, 2 articles, 34 quicklinks, 953 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

I know that the LP is testing a remote voting system because I participated in it. Do you see any reason that an online vote couldn't be taken to change the convention time/place? Its not clear that the convention can even be legally held as scheduled unless there is a relaxation of the current virus orders in Austin by then. It would likely be a gathering of over 1000 people. TX would just love to have a reason to go after the LP.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 4:48:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 7 fans, 525 articles, 833 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to June Genis:   New Content

"Do you see any reason that an online vote couldn't be taken to change the convention time/place?"

Yes. The LNC is empowered by the bylaws to set the time and place of the convention, and it has done so (May 21-25, Austin, Texas). Now that it has done so, any postponements or moves of the convention can only be done BY the convention.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 5:12:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndent
June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 7 fans, 2 articles, 34 quicklinks, 953 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

How about this scenario. The convention is held but delegates are told NOT to come because the only business of the convention will be to set a new time and place for the convention and that all delegates will be allowed to vote remotely on that one item. Delegates sign in by Zoom or some such, quorum is established, chair moves the change (may also need to do a few other things to comply with Rules or may need to move for suspension of the rules first), delegates vote remotely (possibly by another system), if it passes the convention is moved.

How many delegates are really going to want to physically show up in Austin by may 21? In any case the Marriott has already cancelled all the LP hotel reservations. My airline also has cancelled my flight.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 6:23:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 7 fans, 525 articles, 833 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to June Genis:   New Content

"Told" by whom?

The date and time of the convention have been set.

The states have selected their delegates.

The delegates who show up in Austin are the only people with any legitimate power to adjourn the convention to a later time, or to a different place (including "online"). My guess is that one of two things will happen:

1) A rogue Libertarian National Committee will falsely claim the power to postpone or move the convention, and party members will mostly roll over for it; or

2) The delegates in Austin will in fact postpone the election and provide for online participation.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 7:18:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 7 fans, 525 articles, 833 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to June Genis:   New Content

The Marriott sent out an email to all people with reservations under the LP's convention group rate, saying their reservations had been canceled.

Then it sent out another email saying that was a technical error. That's an interesting situation, but it doesn't magically change what powers the LNC has and doesn't have.

Yes, a number of flights have been canceled, including mine. I'm waiting to see what the LNC does on May 2 before I book another flight.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 7:20:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 7 fans, 2 articles, 34 quicklinks, 953 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

I think the meeting Sat is going to be VERY interesting, -- and contentious. Think I'll try to join it on Zoom. The password is public. Presumably they have a way to control who gets to speak /vote.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 8:32:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 7 fans, 525 articles, 833 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to June Genis:   New Content

It's an LNC meeting, so only the LNC will get to speak unless its members choose to let others speak.

Only the first 100 registrants will be allowed on the Zoom meeting, but it will also be streamed on YouTube.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 10:25:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 7 fans, 2 articles, 34 quicklinks, 953 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

Do you know the link for the live stream? I didn't see anything about that in the announcement or when I searched YouTube.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 11:42:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 7 fans, 525 articles, 833 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to June Genis:   New Content

No, I don't -- but I'll be watching for one. There IS an LP "Channel" on YouTube, so I'd guess that's where it will be.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:20:46 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 7 fans, 2 articles, 34 quicklinks, 953 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

The hotel apologised but I don't recall saying they were reinstating the existing reservations, just that they would send out notice when we could make NEW reservations. Hopefully if anyone shows up they will do "the right thing", postpone the convention and leave town the same day. The LP can't tell the delegates not to come but it can suggest that only state chairs or regional reps do. My fear is that if there is a well organized contingent supporting a particular candidate that they will force the convention to proceed and get their candidate elected regardless of that person's broader support.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 8:41:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962
(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 867 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Currently, given the "Lesser of 2 evils" choice, I would vote for Amash in a heartbeat.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 5:49:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 1, 2013), 5 fans, 1409 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Carol Jackson:   New Content

Same here

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 9:57:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 