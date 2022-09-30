Burning of Maulana Qasmi again highlights the plight of Muslims in India

Maulana Ataullah Qasmi, a resident of Palamu district of Jharkhand, was burnt alive and his body was thrown in the forest, media reports said Friday.

Dainik Bhaskar, a leading Hindi-language daily, reported that the deceased Maulana Ataullah Qasmi (aged between 36-40 years) was missing since September 21 and a missing report was thus filed by his family on the following day.

On Monday (September 26), his half-burnt body was recovered by Singhpur police from the same village. The cops swung into action and arrested a man named Shivshankar Yadav in connection with the case. The 28-year-old confessed to his crime, according to Dainik Bhaska.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen ( AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, called for a ban on Bajrang Dal based on the news. "Will the Modi government ban this group?" he asked.

Congress MLA from Assam, Abdul Khaleque, also urged the Indian Prime Minister to ban Bajrang Dal for spreading terror. He questioned, "Whether our PM Modiji has (the) guts to ban this organisation, which is spreading terror?"

Muslim activist from Bangladesh, Zahir Shamsery, tweeted: "Draw the attention of (the) international community. Jharkhand (India) resident Maulana Ataullah Qasmi Sahib was burnt by the Bajrang Dal RSS and dumped in the forest."

Plight of India's 200 million Muslims

The brutal murder of Maulana Ataullah Qasmi once again highlighted the plight of 200 million-plus Muslims under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartia Janta Party (BJP), an offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which aims to turn India into a Hindutva state. Modi is a member of both the RSS and BJP.

Tellingly the Bajrang Dal, a Hindu militant organization, is part of right-wing Sangh Parivar group, which includes RSS. That is why the Indian Muslim leadership was urging Modi to outlaw the Bajrang Dal.

In July last, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) published a report about the plight of Muslims in India. The title of the report was "India's Muslims: An Increasingly Marginalized Population".

The CFR report, written by Lindsay Maizland, said India's Muslim communities have faced decades of discrimination, which has worsened under the Hindu nationalist BJP's government.

"Experts say anti-Muslim sentiments have heightened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has pursued a Hindu nationalist agenda since elected to power in 2014. Since Modi's reelection in 2019, the government has pushed controversial policies that critics say explicitly ignore Muslims' rights and are intended to disenfranchise millions of Muslims. Under Modi, violence against Muslims has become more common. The moves have sparked protests in India and drawn international condemnation," the report said, adding:

"Founded in 1980, the BJP traces its origins to the political wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist paramilitary volunteer group. In 2014, the BJP won a single-party majority for the first time in the Lok Sabha--the lower house of parliament and India's most influential political body--making party leader Narendra Modi prime minister. The party again secured a majority in 2019 after a divisive campaign filled with anti-Muslim messaging, and Modi's government is expected to stay in power for its full five-year term ending in 2024.

"Muslims have experienced discrimination in areas including employment, education, and housing. A 2019 report by India-based nongovernmental organization Common Cause found that half of police surveyed showed anti-Muslim bias, making them less likely to intervene to stop crimes against Muslims... Analysts have also noted widespread impunity for those who attack Muslims. In recent years, courts and government bodies have sometimes overturned convictions or withdrawn cases that accused Hindus of involvement in violence against Muslims. States have increasingly passed laws restricting Muslims' religious freedoms, including anti-conversion laws and bans on wearing headscarves in school.

"In addition, authorities have turned to extrajudicial means to punish Muslims, through a practice critics call 'bulldozer justice.' In 2022, authorities in several states destroyed people's homes, alleging that the demolished buildings lacked proper permits. However, critics said they primarily targeted Muslims, some of whom had recently participated in protests. In response, India's Supreme Court said that demolitions 'cannot be retaliatory,' though the practice has continued," the CRF report concluded.

Islamophobia is the norm in Modi's India

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).