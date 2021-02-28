Bullshit Spoken In An Assertive Tone: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Watching the slow, silent realization creep over online Democrats that Biden really isn't going to do anything for them.

Americans: $2000 checks please

Government: Sorry -- did you say airstrikes on Syria?

Americans: No, $2000 checks

Government: Okay, since you asked nicely here's your airstrikes on Syria.

This latest Biden airstrike is being spun as "defensive" and "retaliatory" despite its targeting a nation the US invaded (Syria) in response to alleged attacks on US forces in another nation the US invaded (Iraq). You can't invade a nation and then claim self-defense there. That's not a thing.

If you're uncritically repeating US government claims about its justifications for acts of mass military violence, you're not doing journalism, you're writing Pentagon press releases.

It's like the Biden administration is actively trying to vindicate everyone who spent the last four years saying that as far as policy decisions are concerned, there's nothing unusual about the Trump administration.

The only way to see the Biden administration as significantly different from the Trump administration is to jack your mind into an alternate reality made of partisan narrative constructs.

