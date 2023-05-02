 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/2/23

Building a New 'Citizenship-for-all' Party in Israel: from a column by Gershon Baskin

By   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Jonas
Become a Fan
  (20 fans)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On April 28, 2023 I published my most recent OpEdNews column, "The Current Israeli Constitutional Crisis: What it is Really About." It dealt in part with the definition of "what an Israeli citizen is" that is contained in the Israeli Declaration of Independence. (Israel does not have a constitution.) Shortly thereafter, on a listserv of which I am a member, I received a posting of a column written by the left-of-center Israeli journalist Gershon Baskin. It was published in The Jerusalem Post on April 30, 2023. I found it quite remarkable in that it concerned the formation of a new Israeli political party (and Israel does not lack for political parties[!]) called "All of its Citizens." A significant section of the announcement of the new party quoted below (in italics) focuses on the clause in the Declaration that I had discussed in my previous column. Here is an extensive excerpt from Mr. Baskin's column.

"The success of the public uprising against the so-called judicial reforms [of the present government] cannot be considered complete if Israel simply returns to the status quo prior to the last elections. Israel was not a true democracy [even] before this government was formed and began to dismantle the basic contours of democracy [which are]: The independence of the judiciary; the separation of powers; checks and balances on powers of the government; the ability of the legislature to oversee the government; the freedom of the press; the protection of the rights of minorities; free speech; freedom to organize; and the most fundamental - equality of all of the citizens.

"Israel, before the forming of our current government, had only two independent branches of government - the executive and the judicial. The legislative branch of Israel's government ceased to be independent long ago and unlike the US Congress, the Knesset has no real ability to oversee the work of the executive branch. . . . .

"But, more important than all of the above, Israel, the so-called Jewish democratic state was, in reality - as MK Ahmad Tibi [Member of the Knesset] so aptly defined it - democratic for Jews and Jewish for Arabs. There has never been genuine equality between the Jewish and Arab citizens of the State of Israel and there is no law guaranteeing the equality of all Israelis. . . .

"ISRAEL'S DECLARATION of Independence, which so many people in the protest movements are referring to, can certainly be seen as a declaration of intent and values by the nation's founders. That document clearly stated that they believed the Jewish people deserved to have a Jewish nation-state. But they also made very clear statements about the democratic nature of the state.

"It said: 'The State of Israel will focus on the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants: It will be founded on the foundations of freedom, justice and peace in the light of the vision of the prophets of Israel; maintain full equality of social and political rights for all its citizens without distinction of religion, race and gender; guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; protect the holy places of all religions; and be faithful to the principles of the United Nations Charter. . . .' . . . .

"In its founding document, the new Party says [italics added] that: '[We make a] Commitment to the enactment of a civil and democratic constitution that will preserve the rights of every citizen, and the rights of every community, regardless of religion, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, or any other difference. We commit to an uncompromising fight against violence and against all those who seek to deny or eliminate the rights and freedoms of the other.

" 'We believe that only such a foundation can put an end to the reality of inequality and resulting "Jewish national superiority." Together we will make Israel a country which is a democracy that belongs to all its citizens and to all its communities, a healthy and prosperous society which respects every individual and every community, [with a] commitment to the enactment of a civil and democratic constitution that will preserve the rights of every citizen, and the rights of every community, regardless of religion, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, or any other difference. We commit to an uncompromising fight against violence and against all those who seek to deny or eliminate the rights and freedoms of the other.'

"The new party has not made a determination yet on the best solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but it does state: 'Uncompromising commitment to ending the occupation, to sustainable peace and for a just political settlement agreed upon by the two national communities. The peace arrangements will be based on human rights, on full equality for every person and every community between the Jordan and the sea.' " [End of the lengthy excerpt from Mr. Baskin's column.]

I think that it is quite remarkable that finally there is a political party that traces its roots and reason-for-being back to that statement in the Declaration. On the 50th anniversary of Israel's founding, in 1997, my father, Prof. Harold J. Jonas, sent me a copy of the Declaration, in Hebrew, which had been produced by The New Israel Fund, Washington, D.C. As it happened, Dad had played a role in the mostly unsuccessful attempted rescues of Jews from Europe in the 1930's. Of course, it was the emigration of the survivors of the Holocaust in Europe to Palestine after the war that was a central factor leading to the founding of the State of Israel.

As it also happened, the document that Dad chose to send me had from the Declaration, translated into English, this one excerpt that defines "who is an Israeli." That indeed is how the existence of that clause first came to my notice. The document, in a frame, hangs of the wall of my study. I am just thrilled with the formation of this new Party, grounded as it is in that most important part of the Declaration.

(Article changed on May 02, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Jonas Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY) and author/co-author/editor/co-editor of over 35 books. In addition to his position on OpEdNews as a "Trusted Author, he is a Senior (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pope Francis and Change in the Roman Catholic Church

Limbaugh, Santorum, Sex, and the Origins of the Roman Catholic Church

The "Irrepressible Conflict" and the Coming Second Civil War

Gay Marriage and the Constitution

The Republican Party and the Separation of Church and State: Change Does Happen

What the Gunners Want: What's in Rick Perry's Pocket, Unlimited

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend