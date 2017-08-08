

(Image by Tony Orlando) Permission Details DMCA



People should come out of their homes and have a discussion about what is going on! I am afraid that some of us are going to be next, and we all really need to talk about that now. Don't think commenting below about how history repeats itself will really do any of us good during our discussion. It is now I am worried about, and want to know how to handle this problem when tomorrow does come. So let's jump right in and get this discussion started, and let's let the words flow over the rim of this cup here, and into the very streets where you live, work, and play. One day, these things you take for granite may no longer be.

Some of us out there may not realize that political campaigns pit people against each other so that you will choose a side, then guess what, that man running for office says hooray for our side, you should elect me. It is one thing using people to market yourself for your own career, but it is entirely another story when these ideas become real in your streets. Our elected officials whom many Americans have chosen to represent their future in this country are now believing their marketing hog wash is real. Mayors of major cities are being threatened large fines if they do not go along with their campaign. In my big city of Houston this is exactly what is happening.

I could be very specific and give the names, the nationality of those people, even give their birth dates, but this is not important here. What is important is if intelligent people in our offices are acting out in this way, and our city governments are standing up to the state, and nation; then this is what should get you out of your robes at night and into the streets so you may begin talking about your future.

Already, this decision that passed in the state of Texas in downtown Austin (please do not visit that city, boycott if we feel passionate), which passed a law, and now even before the date it goes into effect; catastrophic effects have already been seen by city officials. Crimes are not being reported, this includes raping of our women, poor people loosing their belongings they worked their whole life for, and our children being beaten. They are afraid to report what they see right in front of them; instead of being scared of the individual that is actually committing the crime, they are more afraid of our government, our state. Because now, if they do, they will be detained and questioned not by the police force, but by these bigger institutions. This goes even deeper in your communities; food banks have noticed a big drop in numbers, people are afraid and would rather go hungry than take a chance and get food because they may be later detained. I ask my readers, do you want your children to go out in this world and have fears such as these. Will your own fears for your children be so grand, so gross; should they get hurt on the streets, no one will report it, or even be helped by your neighbors.

After you read this, and discuss below, or read what other have discussed here in front of you, I ask that you take part in this problem that has now become very real, thus affecting your family's safety. Stand behind your city officials as they stand up to the state, and this nation. Stand in the streets in front of your downtown police building, and show your support for these men and women who work there. Offer to pay for these fines should your city police chief get arrested.

On the other hand, if you do witness your police force harassing the people whom you know and frequent in your town, get out of your car, and stand up for that person. Don't drive away until that policeman feels enough intimidation from you, do not walk away until he drives off. Get on your phone while you are standing there in front of that brutality, that harassment you are witnessing, and call up people you know, and let them be aware of where you are. Let the policeman see that you are reaching out to others while on this phone, that you will not be so easily intimidated by him. If you can, have some of these people you call meet you where you are parked and standing. Please be at a safe distance, but know if you do nothing, you will lose even a larger safety. Living in fear from your own elected officials, or their police force is no way to live in a town.

Maybe now I can tell you these people's names, birthdates, and nationalities who are most afraid now, because you have already felt the realism of my words. Hispanics are being targeted, and before them it was people from further-away countries. Do you really trust the people in office to just stop there. Will the writer of this article you are reading be next, and will you be next for being the reader of what I wrote. And when you stand up to these people in the streets, or talk about this in the streets with your neighbors, who is to say that you all will not be next after us.

There comes a time when government is to be told that our great people of a nation officials have sickened, that we have decided to take over the responsibility ourselves. It begins in our family, we interact in a responsible way that ensues a healthy cause and effect of our actions, healthy investments of our time and money ensure our family and neighbor's future. There was even a time we seek out further relationships deeper in town as so these relationships developed as well. There is no one I have seen do it better in observing inner city relationships than the lady who wrote about her observations in the documentary called "Citizen Jane, Battle For the City". You will see why I am so passionate, if you could please just watch that short documentary for me, or just do it for your own, your own city.

I have followed the behavior of people around me, and this has taken me further in the form of reading news events in our great nation. I felt hope both at home, and in my community all up until yesterday when I read an article by Amy Goodman about this important topic I am telling you about now. I was shocked to see this story be about my own city. You can be better prepared than I was.

I want to give you some words, words that have a certain tone about them. Change these words as you need fit, but keep the tone in them strong. What I have learned in my own situation is that I can not fight the people who harm me, I can not do it all alone; I needed help. All it takes is just another person, or two; then the dynamics of the situation totally changes, you will not be intimidated so easily then! Go into the street and meet your neighbors, and stand up together for what is right. Find strength in what you and your neighbors share in common, then share this to the people who have no chose but to listen to your new tone!

I don't believe in scaring people. Our government has done that so they may take away your freedoms, so that you and I will work to make more guns. Instead I urge you to notice that you are being manipulated. I think we all can agree, we are being manipulated!

Do you hear this, the loud sound of your hard-earned money flying in the sky, floating on the water, and being fired out that gun barrel. Is this really what you think your country needs!

We can stop all that noise, come together, and stop all that noise. I want you to listen to something instead. It rings a loud tone as well. That is your sound, and it is going to be heard!

A little about myself: for the past year I have shared on this forum the things I have observed from people who are around me at home. Noticing how often it happens that another just goes along with things, how no one seams to speak up or even ask a good question so issues may then be resolved. It is important people see that dealing with problems leads to trust, it helps assure an individual that lending out a hand further in his community helps build things. It is a fine line when speaking of such things because holding back and going along surely helped build these problems we face in our communities, it is a superficial love for your neighbors and country. What if we got serious, excited, and have fun doing this nation building for real this time.



We use to have block parties, where you block off part of the street and celebrate with your neighbors. Homes used to have large porches that were covered, even stores where you shop had these so people could come over and talk about that new fabric that has been ordered, sharing with other on that porch the excitement you all share about the dress you could make with such a fabric. On your neighbor's porch, talking about how wonderful life is that you get to see your children grow, and proud of the world you have given them. Maybe we all have been so departmentalized from life, that we need reminding. Maybe I am right here, and problems really are a blessing, they bring people together, and remind us each of their importance.



