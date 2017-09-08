Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Budowsky: Trump betrays Dreamers

By       Message Brent Budowsky     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 9/8/17

Author 3419
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From The Hill

From youtube.com: Cartoon Donald Trump {MID-160988}
Cartoon Donald Trump
(Image by YouTube, Channel: JM H)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

This week President Trump, who recently had trouble unequivocally denouncing white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., told the Dreamers who entered our country at a young age and represent the American idea made timeless by the Statue of Liberty, that he loved them.

Shortly thereafter, Trump betrayed them, telling those he had just said he loved that they are no longer welcome in America unless a divided and dysfunctional Congress enacts a Dream Act within six months, which he did not promise to sign and should promise he will not veto.

It was an unnecessary and wrong betrayal for Trump to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy initiated by President Obama. Congress must now pass a Dream Act to ensure that Dreamers are welcome in America today, tomorrow and forever.

- Advertisement -

Some Republicans who stand by Trump will aggressively oppose any legislation designed to help the Dreamers who love our country, study in our schools, obey our laws, strengthen our economy, worship in our churches and protect our security while serving in the military.

Other Republicans seek a Faustian bargain that would exchange support for the Dreamers in return for agreement to waste huge sums of taxpayer money to build an extravagantly expensive wall on the Mexican border, which Trump repeatedly and falsely promised would be paid for by the Mexican government. The answer to compromise proposals should be increased funding for border security, absolutely yes, but funding for the border wall, unequivocally no.

The Dreamers pose a litmus test for the conscience of the Republican Party. There are many good and patriotic Americans who support Trump, but there are also white supremacists who support him and should not be coddled, courted or have any place in the Republican Party.

- Advertisement -

Republicans should summon the moral and political courage to stand against the kind of GOP that Trump is attempting to create and the racial divisions that Trump is determined to escalate, exacerbate and exploit. Congress should pass the Dream Act promptly and prevent the cruel mass deportations that Trump's policy would impose and enforce.

For the same reasons, principled Republicans should join Democrats in opposing the Trump pardon of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio. This reprehensible pardon would sanction injustice. It is now under legal challenge that will ultimately be decided by the courts.

If the pardon stands, Trump could claim the executive power to destroy any constitutional protection and civil rights law that is violated by anyone acting under the power of the state whose violations of law are sanctioned or protected by a presidential pardon.

The Founding Fathers never intended to grant any president the power to undermine the faithful execution of law, destroy judicial review, encourage contempt of court, undermine constitutional protections or send signals to suspects in criminal investigations of foreign attacks against America that wrongdoers may expect pardons, too.

In communities across America there are young Dreamers and their families who now endure the fear, caused by the president who recently said he loves them, that six months from now there may be a knock on their door and they will be cruelly and forcibly deported from the land they love and the only homeland they know.

The Dreamers are good and decent young men, women and children. They love this country in ways unknown to a president who wears a hat about making America great while he persistently exploits the bitterly divisive politics of race and fear.

- Advertisement -

The Dreamers are American in the ways that matter the most. They make the country better by their presence. They keep alive by their patriotism the time-honored truth that America is a melting pot of shared values, and not the cauldron of racial injustice and national division promoted by the president who is the temporary occupant of the Oval Office.

Trump said he loves the Dreamers, and then betrayed them. Lets support the Dreamers, because we love America as they do.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Brent Budowsky is a regular columnist on thehill.com. He served as Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen, responsible for commerce and intelligence matters, including one of the core drafters of the CIA Identities Law. Served (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Republicans propose another recession

The Great Bank Robbery of 2009

BP bailout proposal coming soon

A Bernie Sanders Shocker Is Coming

The Real Rahm Emanuel Story

Fox News Attacks 'Lesbian Air America Host'

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 