Buddy, Can You (S)Par a Digm? Pt.2

Humble Begging
"Change your lens, change your life."

If the world seems like a mess now, can we imagine what it will be like in the absence of progressive, mindful change - 20, 30, or 40 years from now?

In my previous article I stated that our paradigms (assumptions, belief systems, and the institutions they spawn) are making us sick. They are also impoverishing us - physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. In this piece I'd like to probe a bit deeper into our paradigms and their effects. The question is: "Are the veils, webs, or nets of our paradigms playing a part in our suffering?"

While I embrace a long-term view (very possibly requiring generations to shift out of our current paradigms), we need to also recognize that, in general, the pace of change is becoming more rapid.

It is essential to recognize that paradigms or "worldviews" are mental phenomena (thought-forms), by which we structure and make sense of our lives. They are also social constructions.

Erich Fromm noted that, without instincts, humans require a picture of the world and of their place in it - a frame of reference that is structured and has inner cohesion:

Man needs a map of his natural and social world, without which he would be confused and unable to act purposefully and consistently. He would have no way of orienting himself and of finding for himself a fixed point that permits him to organize all the impressions that impinge upon him.

His world makes sense to him, and he feels certain about his ideas through the consensus with those around him. Even if a map is wrong, it fulfills its psychological function.

This appears to be the big picture: we are in a crisis of immense proportions and at a point where our ways of living on earth are in question.

In truth we have reached the point where we no longer have the luxury to indulge in self-centered comfort or escaping into narcissistic religious pursuits at the cost of collective interests. As will become increasingly obvious, there will be no escape, no private arena in which we can turn our backs on the sorrows of humanity, saying, "I am not responsible. Others have created a mess; let them fix it."

Intellectually, we may be either keenly or dimly aware of our interrelatedness; at the same time, we are simultaneously being manipulated and divided by xenophobia, and "identity politics." While increasing numbers of people may be awakening to the urgency of arresting the accelerating madness around us, the political will among blinkered political leaders appears paralyzed and/or reactionary - even neofascist.

As Vimala Thakar has said:

"As yet, however, our ways of responding have been superficial, and in no way equal to the complexities of the challenge. We do not take or even consider actions that threaten our sense of security or alter our habitual ways of drifting through life.

"It seems increasingly obvious that if [everyday] people continue to live indifferently or obliviously, emphasizing private gain and personal indulgence, we are essentially opting for the suicide of humanity. Clearly, it is only a revolution in consciousness, aware of the scale of the challenges we face, that may help us repair the damage already inflicted and begin to rebuild anew."

