Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Bringing Forth A Bottom Up Culture

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/7/19

Burl B. Hall alongside

Meredith S. Hall

As many of us realize, we humans have lived upon the planet Earth for many years. Meanwhile, our planet acts as a participant in our solar system. Nine planets, including our present Earth, are sisters within the spiraling solar system.

Within our cosmic planetary system, we need to realize our world fosters a unified-diversity. That notion of unified diversity is broken down into "uni" (i.e., united) and "verse" (i.e., versatility). To bring this down to Earth, "We the People" need to realize our planet and solar system exhibit an infinite diversity.

We are not a pile of standardized planets. Yet it is exactly such standardization that corporations desire in terms of their operations on the planet Earth. It's the same as it is in being a human alongside everything else on our planet. You never walk on the same path twice or in anyone else's footsteps. Just as a pinky finger or brain is not identical to a heart; even so, both are attributes of one living being. The universe is infinitely diversified yet unified in supporting life; so also is humanity.

In our current culture and the mass media, we are fostering a standardized planet. We need to realize we are being encased in a standardized world. That standardization includes education (e.g., teaching to the test), manufacturing goods, etc. The likes of "Burger King" does not actually foster a mentality of "have it your way." Mustard vs. Ketchup is not having it your way. Burger King's standardization is the way for the pocketbooks of management and the stockholders of "The King."

It is important for the reader to realize we are ultimately doomed by the notion of standardization. It simply isn't the way anything living and thriving works. Thus, OEN fosters thinking and writing that is overall versatile. It moves beyond standardized news and fosters diversity. As authors, we are versatile enough to respond to natural change. We don't have to toe a preset line from which we cannot deviate.

There is nothing in life that is actually standardized. Change is actually the Way life is enhanced rather than extinguished. We are not born to be standardized, ordered and whipped into compliance by a top-down god or manager. We cannot thrive in a coffin.

Such is life on Earth! "We the people" need to realize we live alongside various creatures on our planet while we humans also live, love and prosper in diverse ways. If we continue to be on standardization, we will not foster life, prosperity and love. If we do not foster diversity, we alongside many species will go extinct.

Consider the weather systems, which actually are fostered by the animals, fish, humans, oceans, tides, and the moon's state (e.g., new moon).

As Chaos theory states, everything affects everything else. Thus the universe is exactly that, a "unified diversity". The point is, and many scientists are now saying so, that "everything affects everything else." Thus is the notion of chaos.

In our current world, we humans foster division. Yes, there are divisions that lead to war. But, what if we decide that our mentality is a fictional lie. Perhaps beside divisions, could it be that all "things" or "creatures" are one within a versatile universe. In Latin, that notion is the U.S. motto, E Pluribus Unim. As such, the term "uni" and "verse" (versatility) are one, i.e., united alongside a diversified world and cosmos.

In realizing a unified diversity, we need to foster change. Our planet is becoming more and more polluted due to the ignorance of human beings who wish to work within standardized elements. The driver to standardization is all about "money" and control by the business owners.

Meanwhile, I would argue our monetary system isn't worth the paper it's drafted upon, or if you choose, a computer chip. Ultimately, we need to realize we are living a hallucination.

Ask yourself, "What would a real economy look like?"

Ultimately, what I am speaking about is education. The term "education" literally means to foster a person's evolution within his and her body, mind and soul. Meanwhile, our educational systems are about working for the corporations and governments. Freedom has become a joke.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

opednews.com

Burl Hall is a retired counselor who is living in a Senior Citizen Housing apartment. Burl has one book to his credit, titled "Sophia's Web: A Passionate Call to Heal our Wounded Nature." For more information, search the book on Amazon. (more...)
 

  New Content

For several decades, I have seen a very slow and quiet movement towards Fascism in the United States. I hope the words I put forth may speak towards a sane future. Perhaps this article will help foster a movement in our culture? We can't continue on like we have been.

I consider the beginning of our horrors was at the times when we began moving away from hunting and gathering cultures and into farming / "civilization".

What we need is to foster a real evolution within human beings. Our ways of life alongside our philosophies need to be revamped. We can't continue what we've been doing for the past 5-10,000 years ago. That's a lot of thinking that needs a total turnover of what we have been told for those years.

Its not the politicians, churches, corporations, etc. Real change is what needs to happen.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 7, 2019 at 12:24:28 AM

Michael Dewey

Author 11470
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 19 fans, 20 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3292 comments, 17 diaries
Reply to Burl Hall:   New Content

Thanks Burl. It is bottom up stuff we need to ever fix what the top down trash has caused. I want to get back to the Native wisdom of living one with Mother Earth, our only home.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 7, 2019 at 1:27:54 AM

